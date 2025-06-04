The Xfinity imposter scam is back – with a twist

Scammers are reviving the Xfinity imposter scam, now claiming that a previously offered 50% discount is being removed, and threatening a $1,000 fee for non-response — urging victims to call back urgently.

The scam demands payment via Target gift cards, a classic red flag, and appears to target former Xfinity customers, possibly using data from the 2022 Comcast breach.

Comcast confirms it never requests gift card payments and urges customers to report suspicious calls to abuse@comcast.net or call 800-565-4329 for support.

In 2023 ConsumerAffairs reported that Xfinity cable and internet customers were receiving calls – that always went to voicemail – offering a 50% discount on their cable bill if they commit to another two years of service.

But the first year – or six months in some cases – must be paid in advance, and paid with Target gift cards, an obvious sign of a scam.

Well, now it’s 2025 and the two years are up. And guess what, Xfinity customers are receiving new calls that always go to voicemail. One poster on Reddit posted the message they received.

“Hello, this voicemail is from Comcast Xfinity. This is your final warning that 50% discount on your monthly bill will be permanently removed today. Once this adjustment is processed. It cannot be reinstated call the number displayed on your caller ID immediately before it's too late.”

Former customers are targeted, too

A ConsumerAffairs staffer, a former Xfinity customer, received a similar message this week that had a more threatening tone.

“Hi, this voicemail is from Comcast Xfinity. We removed your 50% discount on your monthly bill and escalated your account for non-response $1000 fee is in queue this is your only chance to reverse it call the number that showed on your caller ID right now to resolve this.”

If you had called the number the scammer would have tried to convince you to pay some sort of fee, again, with Target gift cards.

Interesting takes

Interestingly, the original scam from two years ago offered a fake two-year 50% discount. Now that the two years have passed, the scammer is back wanting $1,000 for some reason.

Another interesting thing about the latest scam, it appears to target consumers who, at one time were Xfinity customers. How would the scammers know that? Perhaps from a Comcast data breach in 2022.

In 2023, Charlie Schoenthaler, a spokesman for Comcast’s Washington, D.C., region, told The Ronoake Times that Comcast will never request a specific payment method such as merchant gift cards or wire transfers.

“Comcast/Xfinity customers who receive suspicious calls should report them to the Comcast Security Assurance team, at abuse@comcast.net, Schoenthaler said. “Customers also can call Comcast/Xfinity at 800-565-4329 to speak with Comcast support.

Two years later, still good advice.