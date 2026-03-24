How to spot the new wave of QR code and shopping site scams

QR codes and fake shopping sites are becoming go-to tools for scammers, often redirecting consumers to convincing but malicious payment pages or lookalike retail websites.

Red flags include unusual QR code placement, suspicious website URLs, high-pressure “limited-time” deals, and requests for unconventional payment methods like gift cards or cryptocurrency.

AI is making scams more personalized and harder to detect, but staying cautious, using secure payment methods, and acting quickly if something goes wrong can help consumers protect themselves.

From fake retail websites that look nearly identical to the real thing, to QR codes that quietly redirect shoppers to malicious payment pages, today’s scams are designed to blend seamlessly into everyday life.

And thanks to advances in artificial intelligence, scammers can now create more personalized, believable messages that are harder to detect at a glance.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Dr. Serena Sullivan, associate professor of cybersecurity at National University to learn more about how these scams work, why they’re on the rise, and the simple steps consumers can take to stay one step ahead.

The warning signs

Creating a QR code is an easy process, and many websites exist that allow individuals to create a QR code with no to minimal cost. This makes them the perfect opportunity for scammers.

The operation can unfold in a few different ways. Oftentimes, scammers will have people scan the QR code that will allegedly lead them to a website where they can pay for a service, like parking. Other times, QR codes are attached to missing dog posters or even on gas pumps. Once scanned, it’s an easy way for scammers to get personal information – or money – out of victims.

Dr. Sullivan broke down exactly what you should be looking for.

“A key warning sign of a QR code credit card scam is the placement of the QR code,” she explained. “It may appear as a sticker placed over another existing code, often found on parking meters, public kiosks, or in random public places without official branding. If scanning the code redirects someone to a suspicious site with misspelled domain names, unusual extensions, and no secure connection, it’s best not to enter any information.

“Another red flag is when the code is the only available payment method, especially for public services like parking. Legitimate businesses usually offer multiple payment options.”

Fake shopping sites

Similarly, scammers have recently been creating fake shopping websites to trick consumers into ordering things – that never come – and send money to what they believe to be a legitimate retailer.

“Scammers can clone the look and feel of major retailers by using stolen logos and product photos to lure shoppers to illegitimate sites,” Dr. Sullivan said. “Subtle signs could include websites pushing ‘limited time’ or ‘flash sale’ offers that create a sense of urgency and pressure people into making quick purchases. Others include not offering a return policy, misspelled brand names, using poor-quality images, or awkward copy and grammar.

“It’s also important to watch out for websites that lack a proper ‘http://’ connection or request payment via gift cards, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency.”

AI makes it harder to detect

The evolution of AI has made phishing and impersonation schemes more convincing and harder to detect.

“AI tools like GPT models and other language processors allow scammers to generate grammatically perfect, contextually appropriate emails that mimic familiar communication styles and create personalized content using publicly available information to make messages appear legitimate,” Dr. Sullivan said.

“Another major concern is AI-generated voice and video. During tax season, cybercriminals can produce synthetic audio that mimics IRS agents or well-known tax professionals. They can even clone the voices of people individuals trust, such as colleagues, family members, or friends in phone calls or video messages, using urgency to pressure victims to share sensitive information or transfer money.”

Staying safe from scams

As we navigate our increasingly digital world, Dr. Sullivan shared her best strategies for helping consumers avoid falling victim to these scams.