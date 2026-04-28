Social media scams are costing Americans billions as fraud shifts online

Americans reported losing $2.1 billion to social media scams in 2025, the highest losses tied to any contact method.

Nearly one in three scam victims said the fraud started on social media, according to new FTC data.

Losses from social media scams have increased roughly eightfold since 2020, showing a rapid growth in online fraud.

Americans are losing billions of dollars to scams that originate on social media platforms, according to newly released data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The agency says it shows a dramatic shift in how scammers target consumers.

The FTC reported that consumers lost about $2.1 billion to social media scams in 2025, more than losses tied to any other method scammers use to reach victims. The figures reflect a steep rise in fraud activity online, with losses from these schemes increasing roughly eightfold since 2020.

Nearly 30% of people who reported losing money to scams said the fraud began on a social media platform, highlighting how central those services have become to scammers’ operations.

The FTC’s data shows that scammers frequently use social platforms to initiate contact before directing victims to fraudulent websites, fake storefronts, or other deceptive channels. Shopping scams were among the most common, with many consumers reporting that they purchased items advertised online that were never delivered or were misrepresented.

Facebook drew the most complaints

Certain platforms appear more frequently in reports than others. Consumers said they lost more money to scams that originated on Facebook than on any other social network, with WhatsApp and Instagram also cited but at lower levels.

The FTC data is part of a broader surge in fraud losses nationwide. Across all types of scams, Americans reported losing nearly $15.9 billion in 2025, reflecting a growing financial toll as criminals adopt more sophisticated and targeted tactics.

Officials say the trend illustrates how scammers are adapting to where people spend their time online, using social media ads, messages, and posts to build trust and exploit consumers.

The agency continues to urge consumers to be cautious when responding to ads or messages on social platforms, especially those promoting steep discounts or urgent offers, and to verify sellers and websites before making purchases.