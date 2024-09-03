Bitcoin ATM scams showing massive increases

American consumers lost more than $65 million in scams involving Bitcoin ATMs in the first six months of the year, according to new data released by the Federal Trade Commission. Since 2020, the amount consumers reported losing has increased nearly tenfold to over $110 million in 2023.

Bitcoin ATMs are machines that look like a traditional ATM and are often found at convenience stores, gas stations and other high-traffic areas. Instead of dispensing cash, they accept cash in exchange for cryptocurrency.

Scammers are increasingly using the machines to rob consumers by urging them to protect their money by depositing it in the ATMs.

Consumers over the age of 60 were more than three times as likely as younger adults to report losing money to Bitcoin ATM scams. Across all ages, the median loss reported in the first half of this year was a staggering $10,000.

The majority of scam losses involving Bitcoin ATMs come as a result of government impersonation, business impersonation, and tech support scams. The lies told by scammers vary, but they all create some urgent justification for consumers to take cash out of their bank accounts and put it into a Bitcoin ATM.

As soon as consumers scan a QR code provided by scammers at the machine, their cash is deposited straight into the scammers’ crypto account.

Tips to keep your money safe

The FTC offers these tips for consumers to avoid being drawn into scams like these, including: