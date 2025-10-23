How to avoid open enrollment scams this season

Scam calls and texts spike during Medicare and Marketplace open enrollment, targeting consumers’ personal and financial information.

Fraudsters use urgent messaging, fake government impersonation, and too-good-to-be-true plan offers to trick people into sharing sensitive details.

Experts say to stay vigilant: don’t share information with unsolicited callers, verify all communications, and report suspicious activity immediately.

Medicare open enrollment is already in full swing, and Marketplace enrollment kicks off on November 1. That means millions of Americans are sorting through health plan options, asking questions, and — unfortunately — becoming prime targets for scammers.

From fake Medicare representatives to phony insurance offers sent by text or email, fraudsters are working overtime to steal personal information and money during one of the busiest health care moments of the year.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Clayton LiaBraaten, Senior Executive Industry Expert at Truecaller, to break down the most common open enrollment scams, why they’re so effective, and what you can do right now to protect yourself from falling victim.

The most common open enrollment scams

During the open enrollment season, scammers prey on the confusion and urgency of this season. LiaBraaten shared some of the most common open enrollment scams consumers should know:

Impersonation of officials or authoritative figures. This is the most common tactic. You’ll get an unexpected call, text, or email from someone claiming to be from "Medicare," the "Health Insurance Marketplace," or another government agency. They'll claim your information is incomplete, your coverage is at risk, or that you’re eligible for a "better" plan. Their goal is to steal your personal information, like your Medicare or Social Security number.

Phishing and "lookalike" traps. Scammers send out fake text messages or emails claiming there's a problem with your application or a "limited-time offer." These messages contain links that, when clicked, take you to a phishing site designed to look like a legitimate government or insurance portal. These are traps set to illegally obtain your financial and personal information.

Too good to be true plans. Fraudsters use social media ads and robocalls to bait consumers with "deals" for plans with unbelievably low premiums and comprehensive coverage. These are often just traps to steal your payment information for a plan that either doesn't exist or offers virtually no real coverage.

The warning signs of scams

To help consumers catch scams before falling victim to them, LiaBraaten shared the telltale signs to be aware of:

High-Pressure Tactics: They create a false sense of urgency, insisting you must "act now" or "enroll today" or risk losing coverage or missing a special deal. This is a psychological trigger designed to make you panic and bypass critical thinking.

Requests for "Free Gifts:” Scammers will lure you with offers of "free" gift cards or medical supplies in exchange for your Medicare or Social Security number. There is no legitimate reason for someone to offer you a retail gift in exchange for this information.

Demands for Sensitive Information: Legitimate agents will not ask for your Social Security number, banking details, or passwords via an unsolicited email, text, or phone call.

Unusual Payment Requests: A major red flag is any request to pay for a premium or fee using a wire transfer, cryptocurrency, or gift card. Legitimate retailers and agencies don't operate this way.

Protecting against scams

With open enrollment season heating up, knowing how to spot scams – and protect against them – is key.

“Your best defense is to be proactive, not reactive,” LiaBraaten said. “You must be the one to initiate contact.

“It is important to note that AI is making these scams harder to detect; it's refining how the scams are presented to closely mimic official communication channels. However, it is not a lost cause; it just requires extra scrutiny.”

Some more tips from LiaBraaten: