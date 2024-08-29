Write a review
Scammers now using Spotify as a weapon

Scammers are now using Spotify's good name to try and empty the pockets and credentials of Spotify subscribers. Here's their schemes. (c) ConsumerAffairs

Do you know the Golden Rule of phishing protection?

Scammers have found another hole in our lives they can crawl through and nab our credentials: Spotify. And who’s to blame them? With hundreds of millions of users worldwide, it's no wonder scammers exploit Spotify's name and reputation to deceive people.

Spotify-related phishing scams have increased significantly, but there are several ways to protect yourself from falling victim.

Spotify phishing scheme #1

Scammers have modified the sender's name in emails to read "Spotify Premium” or "Your Premium payment failed." However, if you check the actual email address, it's not from Spotify – which can be difficult to do on a smartphone and only ramps up the possibility of users who are mobile-bound getting scammed. 

What happens if you click the link? You risk kissing your personal information and possibly some money goodbye.

Spotify phishing scheme #2

The second scheme has the email subject “Important! We noticed unusual activity in your Spotify account.” Again, the email is designed to trick you into clicking a link within the email. MakeUseOf’s coverage of the scam shows this example of what such an email looks like…

Photo

“However, the email is fake, and the link takes you to a fake payment portal designed to steal your banking information,” MakeUseOf’s Gavin Phillips reported. “Note that when I scroll over the supposed link to reset my account or verify my details, the URL is a long, random alphanumeric string. It almost looks legit—but has nothing to do with Spotify at all.”

Here's a screenshot of what Phillips found:

Photo

Remember the Golden Rule

Phishing attempts are getting slicker and growing like weeds – thank you, National Data breach! And we simply can’t be too careful. There’s a laundry list of things you can do to protect yourself like two-factor authorization, but the most simple rule is the most golden one: if you're unsure where an email came from, don't click on any links. Simple as that.

