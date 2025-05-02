A scammer hacked my Social Security account: Here’s what I did

A scammer hacked the author's Social Security account and changed the Direct Deposit information without authorization.

On my daily trip to the mailbox, I discovered I had a letter from the Social Security Administration. It was unexpected, so I opened it immediately.

The letter acknowledged my recent request to change my direct deposit information to another account. It advised me to keep the old account open until the monthly payments began arriving at the new account in June.

There was just one problem. I had made no such request. Having written about scams for the last 20 years, I immediately knew my account had been hacked.

What to do

I called my local Social Security office in Richmond, Va., and told them what happened. The agent suggested I come in.

“We can rectify this in about five minutes,” she said.

I arrived at the office and checked in. When my number was called I was sent to a Social Security agent we’ll call “Bob.”

When I explained the situation, “Bob” checked my ID and pulled up my online account.

“Yep, it’s been changed,” Bob said. “Do you use the online account very much?”

“Hardly at all,” I replied.

“The safest thing to do is just delete it,” he said.

“Do it,” I replied.

Just like that, the scammer’s access to my Social Security account was ended and Bob restored my real direct deposit information. And like the first agent predicted, it all took about five minutes.

Social Security online accounts are a tempting, and sometimes easy, target for scammers. If you use yours regularly, it is wise to constantly change the password. If you don’t use it, like Bob suggests, just delete it.

