Consumer advocates step up efforts to stop scam ads on social media

Plaintiffs in multiple lawsuits allege Meta knowingly profits from scam advertisements on Facebook and Instagram.

Consumer advocates and regulators claim fraudulent ads have led to significant financial losses for users, particularly older Americans.

Meta says it actively removes scam content and invests heavily in fraud detection technology, but critics argue enforcement remains inadequate.

An increasing number of scams reach their victims on social media, and at least one platform is facing mounting legal pressure from consumers, advocacy groups and regulators. Multiple lawsuits have claimed that Meta has failed to stop scammers from using Facebook and Instagram advertisements to defraud users.

The lawsuits, filed in several jurisdictions over the past year, accuse Meta of allowing fraudulent advertisements to proliferate on its platforms while continuing to profit from advertising revenue generated by bad actors. Plaintiffs argue that Meta’s advertising systems inadequately screen advertisers and that the company ignored repeated warnings about scam activity.

One of the latest actions is a suit by Santa Clara County, Calif. The action, filed by County Counsel Tony LoPresti, claims that the company has profited from "a vast ecosystem of scam ads" that have defrauded senior citizens and other vulnerable people.

In April, the Consumer Federation of American sued Meta, alleging the company misled users about scam advertisements.

Most common scams

Many of the complaints center on investment scams, fake celebrity endorsements, cryptocurrency schemes and fraudulent online storefronts that allegedly duped users into handing over money or personal information. Some plaintiffs claim they lost thousands of dollars after clicking on advertisements that appeared legitimate because they were hosted on Facebook or Instagram.

Consumer protection advocates say the issue has become increasingly serious as scammers exploit Meta’s sophisticated targeting tools to reach vulnerable users. Older adults, in particular, have reportedly been frequent targets of fraudulent financial advertisements.

The legal actions come amid broader scrutiny of large technology companies and their responsibility for harmful or deceptive content distributed through automated advertising systems. Regulators in several countries have been examining whether social media companies should bear greater liability for paid scam promotions appearing on their platforms.

Meta’s response

In response, Meta has defended its anti-fraud efforts, saying it removes millions of scam-related accounts and advertisements every year. The company says it uses artificial intelligence, human moderators and partnerships with financial institutions and law enforcement agencies to identify and block fraudulent activity.

“Scammers are relentless and constantly evolving their tactics,” Meta said in a statement responding to criticism. “We continue to invest substantial resources into protecting users and preventing fraudulent ads from appearing on our platforms.”

However, critics argue that the company’s moderation efforts remain reactive rather than preventive. Some lawsuits allege that scammers were able to repeatedly purchase new advertisements even after earlier campaigns had been flagged or removed.

Legal experts say the cases could test the extent to which online platforms can be held responsible for advertisements created by third parties. Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act has historically shielded internet companies from liability for user-generated content, but plaintiffs contend that paid advertising may fall into a different legal category because platforms directly profit from distributing the material.

If courts allow the cases to proceed, the litigation could have significant implications for the digital advertising industry and potentially force stricter verification standards for online advertisers.

The lawsuits also reflect growing public frustration over online fraud, which has surged in recent years. According to federal consumer protection agencies, Americans lost billions of dollars to internet scams last year, with social media platforms increasingly cited as common points of contact between scammers and victims.