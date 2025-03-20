Why scammers are sending you texts offering you phony jobs

With increasing frequency, you may be receiving texts on your device that offer a job with little work but a lot of money.

“You can choose to work from home and earn anywhere from $80 to $650 per day, depending on your work capacity, easily making $6,000 per month,” one message promises.

The message goes on to say the job has flexible work hours and offers health insurance and benefits. Clearly that job does not exist and the fact that it is being offered to a complete stranger shows it is a scam. But what does the scammer hope to achieve?

Actually, different scammers might use the phony job offer to scam victims in multiple ways. Here are just a few:

Stealing personal information

The scammer may hope to trick you into providing sensitive data like your Social Security number, bank account details, or other identifying information. Before you know it, your identity has been stolen.

Financial fraud

A scammer might “hire” you but then tell you the position requires you to pay for "training materials," "background checks," or "equipment." These are fake expenses, and the scammer pockets the money.

Scammers might also involve you in "money mule" schemes, where they use you to transfer stolen funds, making you complicit in illegal activities.

Installing malware

Some scammers send you links or attachments that, when clicked, install malware on your device. This malware can steal your data or give the scammer control of your device.

Phishing

Some fake job scams will attempt to persuade you to divulge login credentials to important on line accounts. Once they gain access they can order merchandise in your name or sell the credentials to other scammers on the dark web.

Essentially, these "too good to be true" job offers are designed to exploit people's desire for easy money and take advantage of their trust. In almost every case, a legitimate company will expect you to apply for the position. Companies will rarely contact you with an offer, and never if they know nothing about you.

