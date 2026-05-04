Those fake traffic ticket scams are so realistic that some victims show up in court

A sophisticated scam involving fake traffic tickets has duped hundreds of people into believing they faced real legal trouble.

In Denver, roughly 200 individuals reportedly appeared in court to contest citations that didn’t exist.

Authorities warn the scheme is evolving rapidly, using realistic documents, official logos, and accurate personal data to deceive victims.

As we have discussed in this space, the fake traffic ticket scam is claiming more and more victims, threatening them with arrest for non-existent violations. And we have evidence that these scams are increasingly believable.

In one clear example, approximately 200 people in Denver appeared in court expecting to address citations, only to learn the tickets were entirely fake.

According to law enforcement, the scam works by sending victims highly realistic traffic violation notices, often through mail, email, or text message. These notices mimic official government documents, complete with court dates, case numbers, and even authentic-looking seals or department logos.

Some include accurate personal details, making them especially convincing.

How it works

Victims are typically instructed to either pay a fine immediately, often through nontraditional payment methods, or appear in court on a specified date. In Denver’s case, many chose the latter, leading to confusion and concern when court staff had no record of their cases.

Carolyn Tyler, public information officer with Denver County Court says the scam targeted many Spanish-speaking people in the area.

Authorities believe scammers may be using data obtained from public records or previous data breaches to personalize the fake tickets. The goal is to create urgency and fear—two factors that significantly increase the likelihood that victims will comply without questioning authenticity.

The incident in Denver has prompted local and federal agencies to issue warnings, urging the public to verify any unexpected legal notices. Courts generally do not demand immediate payment via text or email, and officials recommend contacting the issuing agency directly using verified contact information.

There is a simple way to avoid this scam. Anyone who receives a suspicious traffic ticket or legal notice – and believes it could be real – is advised not to click links or send payment. Instead, they should independently verify the claim through official channels and report the incident to local authorities or the Federal Trade Commission.