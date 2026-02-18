That Amazon 'recall alert' text? It’s probably a scam

The text claims a recent Amazon order was recalled and links to a very real-looking (but fake) sign-in page.

Recall messages create panic so you’ll click fast. Legitimate recalls show up inside your Amazon account and never through random text links.

Never click the link. Open the Amazon app directly, check your orders, and verify any recall there.

If you recently received a text saying, “Your Amazon order has been recalled,” be sure you don’t click on anything.

Cybersecurity experts say a new wave of phishing scams is targeting Amazon customers by impersonating official product recall alerts. According to Guardio, scammers are sending highly convincing text messages that claim a recent purchase has been included in an “official recall.”

The goal isn’t to warn you, but rather to steal your Amazon login.

How the scam works

The text typically includes the following:

References a recent order.

Claims the item has been recalled for safety reasons.

Includes a link to “start your refund” or “view recall details."

That link leads to a very real-looking, but completely fake, Amazon login page.

Once you enter your email and password, the scammers can then hijack your account. At which point they can change your password — and potentially access your stored payment methods.

The pages often look nearly identical to Amazon’s real website, which is why this scam is catching people off guard.

Why this tactic is effective

Scammers know that recall notices create urgency and are fairly common these days.

If you think you bought a “dangerous” product, especially something like electronics, appliances, or children’s items, you’re more likely to tap the text and login.

The usual suspects for these scams are ploys like delivery delays, account suspensions, and refund problems. All things that create some fear and urgency in Amazon shoppers. So, it makes sense that a product recall message would fit right into that playbook.

What Amazon says to all of this

Amazon states it will never ask for your sensitive information, which includes:

Your password

One-time passcodes

Full payment details

Gift card codes

And most importantly, Amazon will NEVER request any information outside of its official website or mobile app.

The company also encourages customers to report suspicious messages so they can investigate and shut down any phishing networks. In 2024 alone, Amazon says it helped take down more than 55,000 phishing websites and 12,000 scam-related phone numbers.

How to verify a recall safely

If you get a recall text, it’s smart to follow these steps:

Do not click the link. Open the official Amazon app or manually type Amazon.com into your browser. Log in and check your recent orders. Look for recall notifications directly within your account. Contact Amazon Customer Service through the official site if you’re unsure.

If there’s a legitimate recall, it will appear in your account order history or through official communication channels inside the app.

The bottom line

Product recalls happen all the time, but legitimate recall notices won’t demand your password by text message.

But the red flag should be raised when a text message pressures you to click fast and enter account details. Always slow down, verify inside the app, and assume any unsolicited recall text is fake until proven legitimate.

A few extra seconds of caution can save you from losing access to your account and potentially your money.