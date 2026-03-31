The rise of voice cloning scams — and how to protect yourself

Voice cloning scams are on the rise, with scammers using just seconds of audio to mimic people you know and create convincing, high-pressure calls.

Key warning signs include flat or unusual emotional tone, odd pauses or phrasing, and urgent requests — often coming from unknown numbers.

You can protect yourself by slowing down, verifying the caller through trusted contact methods, and using tools like family codewords to confirm identities.

If you got a call from a loved one asking for help, you’d probably trust it without a second thought. That’s exactly what scammers are counting on.

A growing wave of “voice cloning” scams is using artificial intelligence to mimic real people — sometimes with just a few seconds of audio pulled from social media — to create eerily convincing calls.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with security expert James Grifo, Owner and CEO of Audiovisual Nation, to break down the biggest warning signs, how to avoid falling victim to these scams, and practical steps you and your family can take to stay safe in an era where hearing a familiar voice isn’t always enough to trust it.

Know the warning signs

Grifo shared the biggest red flags that consumers should look for when it comes to voice cloning scams: ​

Small inconsistencies that you don’t expect from a real person. One inconsistency is easy to overlook, but be wary when they add up.

Emotional tone. The voice can come across as slightly flat or off, even if what they are saying sounds convincing. In an emergency, people sound less controlled, so you might hear strain, tone variation, or even panic in their voice. AI still struggles to replicate that fully.

The way the person speaks. You might notice odd pauses, unusual pacing, or phrasing that doesn’t sound like the person you know. Speech patterns are incredibly personal, making it easy to notice when they are off.

A sense of urgency. These calls almost always come with urgency and pressure to act quickly, typically from an unknown number. That combination is a red flag.

Don’t be fooled by realistic voice clones

AI has made it all too easy for scammers to sound like people you know and trust. Grifo says not getting fooled by this is the key.

“Cloned voices are surprisingly realistic, but only at surface level,” he said. “Scammers only need a few seconds of audio to recreate tone, accent, and cadence well enough to sound familiar.

“Context is what makes these calls convincing. If you get a call that sounds like your child in distress and asking for help, your brain fills in the gaps. You aren’t analyzing audio quality in that moment because it’s emotionally charged.”

You can stop the scam

If you suspect that someone you’re on the phone with is scamming you, what should you do? Grifo says that the power lies in your hands.

“If you suspect a scam, pause and break the momentum of the call,” Grifo said. “These scams rely on urgency. As soon as you slow things down, you take away their advantage.”

Here are his best tips for stopping the scam:

Hang up and contact the person directly on their usual number. Don’t rely on the call you just received, even if it sounds convincing. If you can’t reach the person, check with someone else who can confirm where they are, like a partner or workplace.

Avoid sending money or sharing any personal information until you’ve verified the situation.

If something feels off, trust that instinct. It’s better to double-check and be wrong than to act quickly and regret it.

Protecting yourself from scammers

While it may seem like these scams are unavoidable, there are some steps to protect yourself and your family.

“Protection starts with putting checks in place before anything happens,” Grifo said. He also offered some advice for consumers to steer clear of these scams:

Establish a codeword. A verbal codeword with close family is a strong first step. You can ask for it straight away in suspicious circumstances, and a scammer won’t be able to provide it.

Build the habit of verifying before doing. Don’t act on a single call, especially if it involves money or urgency. Hang up and contact the person directly using a number you trust.

Ask questions that only that person would know. Also, take a moment to think about whether the scenario makes sense. It all helps to pressure-test the scenario.

“Scammers rely on timing and emotion, " Grifo said. “The voice technology is only part of it. They are putting you in a situation where you feel you have to act immediately. But if you pause and verify, you can stop a scam in its tracks.”