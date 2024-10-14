These three words in a message tell you it’s a scam

To guard against scams it’s helpful to look for “red flags,” things in an unsolicited text or email that suggest the message is from a scammer. Three simple words also provide a red flag.

If you receive a notification that appears to be from a U.S.-based company like Amazon or Bank of America but the message uses the phrase “would you kindly,” experts say it’s almost always a scam.

“The word ‘kindly’ is simply something we don’t use in our common vernacular in the U.S.,” Tim Bajarin, chairman of the San Jose, California–based market research company Creative Strategies, said in an interview with Reader’s Digest. “You’ll often hear it used in countries with British influence, perhaps once a colonial country, where English isn’t their mother tongue.”

The word “kindly” suggests the message didn’t originate in Seattle but rather from overseas and is part of the growing number of imposter scams, where operators impersonate familiar companies or institutions.

In many cases, the message asks the recipient to “kindly” submit a Social Security number, bank or credit card account information or make a payment.

Other red flags

Knowing how to spot the tell-tale signs of a scam can help keep you out of trouble. Scams often use similar tactics because it’s not a straightforward transaction. Scammers who are trying to steal money can’t take a check. Even a credit card charge can be disputed and overturned.

These days, scammers will request unusual forms of payment, including gift cards. Retailers that sell gift cards are now on the lookout for customers buying hundreds or thousands of dollars worth and often question the purpose. Many schemes have been foiled this way.

Scammers may also request payment using payment apps or Bitcoin. Any major company that won’t accept a credit card is not a company but a scammer.

What's the rush?

Urgency is another red flag. The victim is told they must act immediately in order to avoid something terrible from happening. The last thing the scammer wants is for the victim to have time to think about whether they should follow the scammer’s instructions.

Secrecy is another red flag. Victims are often told not to reveal what they are doing, especially to family members. People who see any of these signs of a scam should end communication immediately. When it doubt whether the message is legitimate, contact the company directly through its website, not through a link provided in a message.