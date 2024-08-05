Scammers are impersonating high school sports streaming sites

High school football teams will soon take the field for the start of the 2024 season, and these days many fans can watch their team online. Many schools and local boosters have begun streaming the games on the internet.

As the popularity of this local sports coverage has grown, scammers have moved in to take advantage of it. They are posting links on social media, sending unsuspecting viewers to a site that promises coverage of the game, but first requires you to provide a lot of personal information and a credit card number.

The fake sites usually appear on the same platforms as the legitimate game coverage, with YouTube and Facebook among the most common. People who click on the link don’t get access to the game, they just lose money and their personal information.

Most legitimate game streams don’t charge viewers, Many are produced by the high school or local booster organization, which may sell advertising. Before watching a stream, make sure you know the name of the school or organization originating the coverage.

How to spot a scam

High school sports officials say viewers should take note of account names and thumbnails to locate the legitimate coverage. Look for the number of “followers” the account has. If it’s a small number, chances are it’s not the channel you’re looking for.

If you are unsure, check with the high school's athletic office, which can probably offer advice about where to find online coverage of the game.

It’s always wise to avoid clicking links found in social media posts since you can never be sure where they will take you. The same goes for links in unsolicited text messages or emails.