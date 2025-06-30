There were fewer reported identity thefts over the last 12 months

Identity crimes reported to the ITRC dropped by 31 percentage points, but more people reported multiple types of identity issues.

Account takeovers targeting tech and payment apps surged, with dramatic spikes in impersonation scams and document theft.

AI is accelerating identity-related crime trends, prompting calls for increased awareness and prevention strategies.

When it comes to identity theft, there’s good news and bad news. A new report by the Identity Theft Resource Center found that overall reports of identity crimes have dropped significantly. However, the complexity and scope of identity-related threats are increasing, driven in part by emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

The ITRC’s 2025 Trends in Identity Report, supported by the Alliance for Identity Resilience, analyzes identity theft, fraud, and scam-related activity reported from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. The report paints a nuanced picture: a 31-percentage-point decrease in reported identity crimes compared to the previous year, but a rise in individuals facing multiple identity-related concerns, increasing from 15% to 24%.

How the crimes are changing

Of the individuals contacting the ITRC, 52% experienced misuse of personal information, while 35% reported a compromise of their data. The majority of reported misuse involved account takeovers (53%) and creation of fraudulent new accounts (36%).

Cybercriminals are increasingly attempting — and succeeding — in opening new financial accounts with stolen credentials. The data show that 85% of attempted misuses targeted financial services, especially credit cards (56%) and checking accounts (14%).

Some of the most startling increases in account takeover incidents involved:

A 754-percentage-point increase in takeovers of tech accounts

A 47-percentage-point rise in takeovers using person-to-person payment apps

Additionally, reports of fraudulent property leases and rentals spiked by 102 percentage points, and federal student loan fraud climbed by 111 percentage points.

Document theft

While scam-based PII sharing dropped by 41 percentage points, physical document theft soared. Reports of stolen documents with personal information surged 71 percentage points, with dramatic increases in stolen birth certificates (+612%), Social Security cards, driver’s licenses, and mobile devices.

Scammers also continued to evolve their tactics. Impersonation scams became the most common scam type reported to the ITRC, growing 148 percentage points year-over-year. In these schemes, scammers most frequently impersonate:

Businesses (51%)

Financial institutions (21%)

Emerging scam types included:

Toll road scams (3% of scam reports)



A sharp decline in Google Voice scams (-84 percentage points)



Job scams, though decreasing, still made up 10% of scam reports

ITRC CEO Eva Velasquez said that the report’s findings reflect an evolving threat landscape, shaped by new technology and increasingly resourceful criminals.

“We are only at the very beginning of what artificial intelligence can do to facilitate identity and cyber crimes,” Velasquez said. “The power of AI in the hands of professional criminals is accelerating a shift we’ve long warned about.”