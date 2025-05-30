Here’s what happens when you respond to a job offer text

Current labor conditions are fueling an increase in fake job offers

Scammers will try to steal your personal information

Responding lets scammers know your number is active

New claims for unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week, signaling growing weakness in the labor market.

But if the job market is weak, why are people getting all those texts offering good-paying jobs requiring little work? Texts like this:

“Hi there! Sorry to interrupt. I’m Katherine from Synergy Staffing. We’re currently recruiting remote product testers (U.S. based). This role lets you earn $100 to $500 a day by spending just 60-90 minutes daily testing and reviewing products.”

Sorry, it’s not a real job – it’s a scam. But what would happen if you responded? Experts say there are several common outcomes if you respond.

Once you reply, scammers typically escalate the interaction by:

Pretending to conduct an “interview” via messaging apps or email.



Asking you to fill out fake employment forms that request personal information such as your Social Security number, bank account info (for "direct deposit") and ID documents.

Phishing and identity theft

Scammers may use your response to:

Harvest your personal data for identity theft.

Send you links or attachments containing malware or spyware.

Impersonate you or open fraudulent accounts in your name.



Advance fee or equipment scams

You might be:

Asked to pay a fee for “training,” background checks, or equipment.



Sent a fake check to deposit, followed by a request to “refund” some of the money — which later bounces, and you’re held liable.

Loss of Privacy

Even a simple reply like "Interested" can:

Confirm that your phone number is active.



Lead to your number being sold or shared with other scammers.



Result in an increase in spam messages or scam calls

No company will send you a text offering a job without an interview process. If you receive one of these too-good-to-be-true job offers, it’s best to simply ignore it.