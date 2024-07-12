Beware of scams during Amazon Prime Day

Amazon’s annual Prime Day is set for July 16-17, and with the sale just days away, scammers are gearing up for ample opportunities to swindle vulnerable consumers.

However, it’s never too late for consumers to brush up on the latest scam warning signs, protection tips, and more to ensure the only thing they get during the multi-day sale is the packages they ordered.

What are the biggest signs of a scam?

Check Point, a global cybersecurity company, conducted research ahead of Prime Day to better understand what consumers are up against.

According to their research, over 1,230 Amazon copycat sites popped during the month of June. This means that scammers are creating fake websites that look like Amazon to entice consumers there – instead of to the real deal site and Prime Day sale.

Similarly, scammers are sending out fake emails that look like they come from Amazon. These messages often are fake alerts, telling consumers that their accounts have been suspended and they need to re-enter their payment information. However, this is a ploy for scammers to steal consumers’ credit card information.

What to look out for

To help consumers during Prime Day, the Check Point research team shared its top tips with ConsumerAffairs readers to ensure they stay safe while shopping the sales. These include:

Misspelled URLs or sites using a different top-level domain (e.g., .co instead of .com).

Websites without HTTPS or a padlock icon.

Emails with urgent language prompting you to click links or download attachments.

Deals that seem too good to be true.

For consumers looking for the best ways to protect themselves during Prime Day, the Check Point researchers encourage shoppers to stick to the following tips:

Check URLs carefully to avoid copycat sites.

Create a strong, uncrackable Amazon password.

Verify that the website URL starts with https:// and has a padlock icon.

Limit personal information shared with online retailers.

Be cautious with emails and always verify the source.

Use credit cards instead of debit cards for better protection and less liability.

The researchers explained that while these scams are a risk to consumers every day, scammers wait for big moments – like Prime Day – to take advantage of shoppers. The best thing consumers can do is be skeptical of unrealistic deals and trust your instincts.