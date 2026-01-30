Scammers are targeting Americans after winter storm

Scammers ramp up after major storms, posing as utilities, airlines, insurers, relief agencies, and repair crews to exploit confusion, outages, and travel disruptions.

Urgency is the biggest red flag — messages that demand immediate payment, personal information, or quick decisions are almost always fraudulent.

The safest move is to slow down and verify by contacting companies directly through official websites or phone numbers you find yourself, not links or contacts sent to you.

After a major winter storm, most people are focused on getting life back to normal — restoring power, fixing damage, rebooking canceled trips, and dealing with the mess left behind. Unfortunately, scammers know this is exactly when people are stressed, distracted, and more likely to act quickly without double-checking.

As communities across the U.S. recover from widespread outages, travel disruptions, and storm damage, fraud experts warn that criminals are actively exploiting the chaos. They’re posing as utility companies, airlines, insurance providers, government relief programs, and even local repair crews — all with one goal: to get consumers to hand over money or personal information.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Matthew Stern, fraud expert and CEO of CNC Intelligence, shared the ins and outs of the top storm-related scams consumers should watch for.

What scams are on the rise?

Stern shared the top three red flags that consumers should be on alert for in the coming weeks:

Urgency paired with threats. Messages claiming your power will be shut off, your reservation cancelled, or your refund lost unless you act immediately are designed to panic you into compliance. Legitimate utilities and travel companies do not demand instant action through texts or unsolicited calls.

Requests for payment through unusual methods such as gift cards, wire transfers, or peer-to-peer payment apps. Reputable companies do not collect payments this way.

Messages that look professional but come from slightly altered phone numbers, email addresses, or web domains. Scammers increasingly clone real brands, so small details like extra letters or unfamiliar links matter.

Is that door-to-door repairmen legitimate?

If you get a knock on your door following a winter storm from someone claiming to be a repairman, you may want to think twice before signing anything or handing over any money. This is a prime way for scammers to target vulnerable consumers.

“After a storm, scammers often go door to door offering immediate repairs, debris removal, or insurance assistance,” Stern said. “If possible, confirm the contractor through your state or local licensing board.”

“Consumers should never rely on verbal claims or uniforms alone. A legitimate contractor should be willing to provide a business license, proof of insurance, and references that can be independently verified.”

He urges consumers to look up the company using a phone number or website you find independently – not the one they provide, avoid paying upfront in cash, and never sign contracts under pressure.

Don’t let stress cloud your judgment

One of Stern’s biggest pieces of advice: don’t get caught up in anyone promising a quick fix for storm repairs or debris removal. While this time can be stressful and uncertain, it always pays to do your due diligence when hiring someone to do any kind of work in or around your home.

“In the aftermath of a disaster, people are stressed, displaced, and focused on recovery,” Stern said. “Scammers exploit this by posing as utilities, insurers, aid organizations, or government agencies and asking for personal or financial information.

“Legitimate organizations do not ask for sensitive details like full Social Security numbers, login credentials, or payment information through unsolicited calls, texts, or emails. If a request feels urgent, that is exactly when you should slow down and confirm it through official channels.”

On top of that, the safest course of action is to reach out to companies yourself.

“Reach out directly to airlines, hotels, utilities, insurers, or contractors using official websites or channels,” Stern recommended.

“Avoid clicking links or calling numbers sent in unsolicited messages. Take time to compare quotes, read reviews, and confirm credentials. Scammers thrive when people feel rushed, so building in even a short pause can prevent costly mistakes.”