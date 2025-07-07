Here’s how you can support Texas flood relief efforts without being scammed

Support flood relief in Texas through the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, a verified 501(c)(3) organization funding trusted nonprofits, first responders, and local governments involved in relief efforts.

Be cautious of scam charities that use high-pressure tactics, vague descriptions, or untraceable payment methods—always confirm a charity’s legitimacy before donating.

If donating via GoFundMe, search its official Texas flooding hub for verified fundraisers, and ensure funds are securely directed to confirmed beneficiaries.



The human tragedy that unfolded in the Texas Hill Country over the weekend has captured the nation’s attention and heart, with millions of Americans opening their checkbooks to help.

But unfortunately, as in the aftermath of every natural disaster, scammers impersonate legitimate relief organizations in order to profit from Americans’ compassion and generosity. Americans who want to help should make sure that the money they send is actually going to the people who need it.

Kerr County, Texas Sheriff Larry Leitha announced that the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, a 501(c)(3) charity serving the Texas Hill Country, has established this relief fund.

“Grants from the Fund will support nonprofit organizations, first responder agencies, and local governments actively involved in response, relief, and recovery efforts,” the organization said on its website.

“While we are unable to award grants directly to individuals or families - or to fund repairs to private property or replace personal belongings - we are committed to channeling resources to the trusted organizations working tirelessly to help our neighbors in need.”

GoFundMe takes extra precautions

GoFundMe pages are being set up to aid individuals and families, but care must be taken to make sure the appeal is legitimate. GoFundMe said it has launched a hub where donors can search for established Texas flooding fundraisers verified by the platform. GoFundMe said its Trust & Safety team is updating the hub as additional fundraisers are established.

According to the platform, funds will be held for the named recipient(s) of the campaign. If questions arise, GoFundMe said its payment processors will hold the funds until the beneficiary is confirmed.

Here are six red flags that indicate that a “charity” is being run by scammers:

1. High-Pressure Tactics

Scammers may insist you donate immediately, using emotional appeals or urgent language like “act now” or “victims are dying.”

Legitimate charities will give you time to decide.

2. Lack of Transparency

Vague or generic descriptions of how donations are used (e.g., “helping victims”) without specifying programs or activities.

No clear contact information, website, or physical address.

3. Unfamiliar or Imitation Names

Scam charities often use names that sound like well-known organizations (e.g., “Red Cross Relief Fund” instead of “American Red Cross”).

Check for subtle misspellings or rearranged words.

4. No Registration or EIN

Real charities are registered with the IRS and have an Employer Identification Number (EIN).



In the U.S., you can verify them through the IRS Tax Exempt Organization Search.



5. Payment by Cash, Gift Card, or Wire Transfer

Scammers may request payment through untraceable methods like Venmo, prepaid gift cards, cryptocurrency, or wire transfers.



Legitimate charities typically accept checks or credit cards.



6. Unsolicited Contact