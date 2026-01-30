That 'family-run boutique' in your social feed offering great deals? It might be a fake

“Closing forever” or family hardship claims are meant to rush you into buying without doing any research.

Big discounts on “handmade” goods usually signal mass-produced items. Search a line from the product description to spot copy-paste listings.

Missing contact info or reviews only on their own site are warning signs. Check independent reviews before buying.

Online scammers are now using AI-generated photos and emotional storytelling to create fake “small business” brands that look incredibly real and wholesome.

An Associated Press report highlighted several of these online stores posing as cozy, family-owned businesses selling “artisan” sweaters.

The problem? The sites used identical product photos, were registered only months earlier, and were linked to overseas fulfillment operations.

Shoppers reported getting poorly made items that looked nothing like the ads. Then they had a hard time trying to get a refund.

Here are some smart ways to protect yourself before you click “Buy Now.”

Red flag #1: The emotional “closing forever” story

Scam social media ads often include dramatic hooks like:

“My grandmother is retiring and everything must go”

“Family tragedy forced us to shut down”

“Last chance to own a piece of our 30-year legacy”

These stories are designed to create urgency and lower your guard.

Real small businesses do close all the time. But legitimate shops don’t usually rely on vague, copy-and-paste sob stories pushed through social media ads.

Smart move: Screenshot the ad and reverse-image search the photos (Google Images works well for this). If you see the same photo on multiple store names, that’s a good clue to walk away.

Red flag #2: The prices don’t match the “handmade” claim

Hand-knit sweaters, handmade leather bags, or custom jewelry at 70% off? That math rarely works and it would be hard for a real company to stay in business at those margins.

In actuality, what you’d be buying is a mass-produced, low-quality import from an overseas warehouse somewhere.

Smart move: Copy a sentence from the product description and paste it into Google in quotes. You’ll quickly find if multiple “boutiques” are using the exact same wording. If they are, it’s likely the same supplier behind all of them.

Red flag #3: Hard-to-find contact info

Scam stores often hide behind:

No phone number

No physical address

Only a generic contact form

Vague language like “global fulfillment partners”

Legit small businesses are usually proud to show who they are and where they operate.

Smart move: Send a quick pre-purchase email question (“What material is this made from?”). If you get a copy-paste, broken-English reply that doesn’t answer your question (or no response at all) don’t order.

Red flag #4: Brand-new reviews… or none at all

Fake stores often have glowing reviews on their own site (often AI created), but zero reviews anywhere else.

Smart move: Try searching for the following if some of the reviews seems a little too perfect.

“Store name + reviews”

“Store name + scam”

I highly recommend checking third-party sites like Trustpilot or the Better Business Bureau and check on any reviews of the business before making a purchase.

If the complaints mention things like poor quality, shipping that takes forever, or near-impossible returns, move on with your life and avoid the headache.

A few tips to shop safer

Here are some smart tips to protect yourself from these scammers.