‘Bank jugging’ is the latest crime that targets consumers

First, it was an epidemic of shoplifting. Now, thieves are targeting consumers in a new crime wave known as “bank jugging.”

The FBI has issued a warning about the crime, which targets consumers as they leave a bank or ATM. The thieves approach the victim as they are about to get into their car, usually armed with gun or knife. They demand the cash the victim has just received.

Sometimes the thieves follow the victim as they drive away, confronting them when they stop in a less conspicuous location.

The crime wave appears to be especially strong in Washington, DC and the Maryland suburbs. Local police departments in the area were the first to begin sounding the alarm about the trend. Earlier this month police chased a group of jugging suspects, resulting in a fatal crash.

The FBI has been collecting local reports of these crimes and counted 21 in the DC suburbs during the first week of July. So far in 2024, the FBI’s Baltimore office has logged 80 jugging reports.

“These assailants are brazenly targeting bank and ATM customers, posing a significant risk to the public of both physical and financial harm,” said FBI Baltimore Special Agent in Charge William J. DelBagno. “FBI Baltimore’s Violent Crime Task Forces and our partners are working together to combat the alarming rise of these dangerous incidents.”

Safety tips

The FBI offered these tips for bank and ATM customers: