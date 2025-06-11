The top 10 scams that target seniors

Senior citizens are prime targets for scams due to isolation, perceived wealth, and sometimes cognitive decline, making awareness and vigilance crucial.
Common scams include Medicare fraud, tech support hoaxes, romance cons, and fake IRS threats, all designed to exploit trust and urgency.
To stay safe, seniors should protect personal information, verify suspicious claims, and report fraud to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.
Senior citizens are often targeted by scammers due to a number of factors. They may live in isolation, have significant savings and sometimes declining cognitive abilities. While scammers have schemes for the public at large, there are specific scams that target people who have retired.
According to the FBI, here are the most common scams that victimize seniors:
1. Medicare/Health Insurance Scams
How it works: Fraudsters pose as Medicare representatives to get personal information or offer fake services for billing Medicare.
Red flag: Requests for Medicare numbers or billing for services never received.
2. Tech Support Scams
How it works: Scammers claim there's a problem with the victim’s computer and offer to “fix” it for a fee or remote access.
Red flag: Unsolicited calls or pop-ups asking to download software or pay for repairs.
3. Grandparent Scams
How it works: A caller pretends to be a grandchild in trouble (e.g., in jail or injured) and asks for urgent money.
Red flag: Caller insists on secrecy and requests wire transfers or gift cards.
4. Romance Scams
How it works: Criminals create fake online profiles to form relationships and eventually ask for money.
Red flag: Quickly escalating affection and requests for financial help.
5. Sweepstakes/Lottery Scams
How it works: Victims are told they’ve won a prize but must pay taxes or fees upfront to claim it.
Red flag: Requests for payment to receive winnings from contests not entered.
6. IRS or Government Impersonation Scams
How it works: Scammers pretend to be from the IRS or another agency, demanding immediate payment or threatening arrest.
Red flag: High-pressure tactics and threats over the phone or email.
7. Investment or Financial Scams
How it works: Promises of high returns or exclusive opportunities are often tied to Ponzi or pyramid schemes.
Red flag: Guaranteed profits and unregistered investments.
8. Reverse Mortgage Scams
How it works: Misleading offers target seniors with home equity, often involving inflated fees or outright theft.
Red flag: Aggressive sales tactics or confusion around terms.
9. Charity Scams
How it works: Fake charities (especially after disasters) solicit donations.
Red flag: Vague mission, pressure to donate immediately, and refusal to provide documentation.
10. Home Repair Scams
How it works: Fraudsters offer services, take payment, and disappear or do shoddy work.
Red flag: Unsolicited offers, especially after storms or disasters.
The FBI recommends that seniors:
Never give out personal information over the phone or online unless they are certain of the recipient’s identity.
Be wary of urgent requests for money.
Verify claims by contacting family members or agencies directly.
Report suspected fraud to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at ic3.gov.