Over half of disaster victims say they were scam targets

More than half of disaster victims who have to leave their homes report being targets of scams, which often pretend to be construction companies.

Disaster victims in the states of Utah, Minnesota, West Virginia, Maryland, Wisconsin and Arizona report the highest rates of scam activity.

There are signs of disaster scams that victims should be on the lookout for.

If losing a home from a natural disaster wasn't enough to worry about, there are also scams to contend with.

Around 62% of people displaced from their homes by a disaster have said they were a target of a scam in the following months, affecting an estimated 2.7 million people, according to an analysis by roofing company Instant Roofer, which reviewed an August to September 2024 survey from the U.S. Census.

“Natural disasters are becoming more common, but it’s not just damage to your home you need to worry about," Jacob Petrosky, founder of Instant Roofer, told ConsumerAffairs.

Disaster victims in some states are even more likely to be the targets of scammers.

In Utah, Minnesota, West Virginia, Maryland, Wisconsin and Arizona, 100% of disaster victims reported being targeted by a scam in the following months, the U.S. Census survey said.

What are disaster scams?

Disaster scams trick people into turning over sensitive information or money by pretending to be charitable organizations, government agencies, rentals and construction companies.

But perhaps the most nefarious can be when scammers impersonate construction companies that promise to rebuild a damaged home.

Petrosky said disaster victims should do the following to avoid falling prey to the scams:

Always work with licensed, insured professionals, and take the time to research any contractor. Check their reviews, verify their credentials and ask to see examples of their previous work.

Be especially wary of high-pressure sales tactics, such as demands for upfront payment, urgent "act now" offers, or discounts that seem too good.

Never rely on verbal agreements. Get everything in writing: The scope of work, timeline, cost and any warranty terms.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.