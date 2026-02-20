Old, tried-and-true scams did the most harm in 2025

Used auto and vehicle repair issues topped the list of consumer complaints in Iowa in 2025, with 783 reports.

The Attorney General’s Office handled more than 4,000 complaints, marking the second straight year of rising scams and consumer issues.

Attorney General Brenna Bird is urging Iowans to stay vigilant, research businesses carefully, and report suspected scams immediately.

There seems to be a new scam emerging every day, and artificial intelligence just makes these schemes even more dangerous. But the old scams that have been around for years are doing the most damage, according to Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird.

Bird this week released the top 10 consumer complaints and scams her office received in 2025, warning residents to be cautious as fraud and deceptive business practices continue to rise.

The Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division processed more than 4,000 complaints last year, the second consecutive year of increased reports. Bird said scammers are increasingly targeting vulnerable individuals by impersonating trusted figures or businesses.

“We’ve seen an increase in scammers and fraudsters preying on people they know are vulnerable, pretending to be someone they aren’t, Bird said. “Our office takes these offenses seriously and acts quickly. We will work with you to ensure justice is served.”

Auto complaints lead the list

For the second year in a row, used auto and vehicle repair complaints ranked first, totaling 783 reports. Common issues included faulty repair work (148 complaints), failure to disclose prior damage in used car sales (124 complaints), and financing or leasing problems — particularly misrepresentations about optional products such as extended warranties and gap insurance (83 complaints).

Officials advise consumers to research sellers carefully, review vehicle history reports, and be wary of mechanics recommending complex repairs without clear explanations.

Imposter scams on the rise

Imposter scams were the second most reported category, with 398 complaints. These scams range from fake job offers and online shopping fraud to lottery schemes, romance scams, and individuals posing as IRS or Social Security officials.

Many of these scams originate through text messages, phone calls, emails, or social media. The Attorney General’s Office cautions consumers to avoid sending money electronically — including through Cash App, PayPal, cryptocurrency, or cryptocurrency ATMs — to individuals they have not met. Officials also stress that legitimate law enforcement and government agencies will never threaten arrest or demand payment over the phone.

Internet-related complaints

Internet-related issues ranked third, with 319 complaints. Consumers reported hacked or locked social media accounts, disputes with internet service providers, subscription problems with dating and gaming apps, malicious software, unsolicited emails, and online auction scams.

Officials encourage consumers to research online sellers, meet in secure locations for transactions, and avoid prepaying. Consumers experiencing account lockouts or hacking incidents are urged to contact the Attorney General’s Office for assistance.

Home and housing concerns

Home improvement complaints totaled 247 reports, often involving contractors who failed to begin or complete projects, poor workmanship, or disputes involving solar panel installation and financing.

Housing and realty complaints followed closely with 244 reports. These included concerns about rental housing, real estate sales, manufactured and mobile homes, and home construction. Consumers cited misleading information, hidden charges, inflated appraisals, foreclosure scams, and fraudulent loan applications.

Other top complaint categories

Additional complaint categories included:

Personal goods (237 complaints): Problems purchasing food, clothing, and accessories in-store or online.

Personal services (215 complaints): Issues with timeshares, travel delays or cancellations, misleading gym memberships, and undisclosed fees.

Home goods and services (192 complaints): Faulty appliances, late deliveries, misleading advertising, and refusals to replace major purchases.

Lending (175 complaints): Disputes involving credit cards, peer-to-peer payment apps, payday loans, and private student loans.

Health Care (151 complaints): Billing disputes, insurance payment disagreements, and deceptive medical products or treatments.

And that’s just one state. Law enforcement officials say awareness and due diligence remain the strongest tools for protecting Iowans’ finances and personal information.