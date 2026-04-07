Seniors warned about a growing Social Security scam

Federal watchdog warns of a sharp rise in scam emails posing as Social Security statements.

Fraudsters are using official-looking logos, language, and links to steal personal data.

Officials urge Americans to delete suspicious messages and access accounts only through SSA.gov.

Everyone should be on the lookout for scams — especially retirees. Scammers target seniors because they are often vulnerable targets with money in the bank. In recent months, they’ve used the disguise of an employee with the the Social Security Administration (SSA).

SSA’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) is warning Americans about a surge in fraudulent emails designed to look like official Social Security communications, part of a broader rise in government imposter scams.

In an alert earlier this year, the OIG said it is seeing a “significant increase” in emails that falsely claim recipients can download their Social Security statements. The messages are not legitimate and are intended to trick people into clicking links or opening attachments that can lead to identity theft or financial loss.

“These messages are not from Social Security,” said Michelle Anderson, a top official in the inspector general’s office, who urged recipients to delete them and report the incident.

Clever impersonation

The emails often closely mimic official government correspondence, using agency logos, formatting, and language to appear authentic. In many cases, they attempt to create urgency by telling recipients their statement is ready or that immediate action is required.

Clicking on links in the emails can direct users to fake websites or install malware, allowing scammers to steal sensitive personal and financial information, officials said.

The OIG emphasized that legitimate Social Security emails come only from addresses ending in “.gov” and do not include unsolicited links or attachments asking users to download documents.

To stay safe, officials advise consumers not to click on links in unexpected emails and instead access their Social Security accounts by typing the official website address directly into their browser.

The warning comes as scammers increasingly target Americans — particularly older adults — by impersonating government agencies in an effort to gain access to money or personal information.

Anyone who receives a suspicious message is encouraged to delete it and report the incident through the Social Security OIG’s fraud reporting channels.