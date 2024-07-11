In the wake Beryl, FEMA imposters are working the phones

Hurricane Beryl may have piped down from its rampage, but the remnants of the storm and, now, new tornados have impacted even more states. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning consumers that scammers are out in droves trying to take advantage of situations like these.

Reports of scammers trying to trick you into thinking they’re there to help in some way are already circulating. There are people pretending to be utility companies restoring power, workers making repairs, and even government agencies offering assistance, but they aren't.

To avoid their tactics, the FTC advises consumers to:

Ask for identification to verify who you are dealing with. “Scammers and unlicensed contractors often appear in recovery zones,” the agency’s consumer education specialist, Gema de las Heras, said.

If they refuse to show you identification or ask you for an upfront cash payment, walk away.

Never hire someone who shows up offering clean up or repair services but demands you pay cash or give them money in advance. Only a scammer would do that.

Don’t pay to get government assistance. “Anyone who wants money to help you qualify for FEMA or Small Business Administration funds, it’s a scam,” de la Heras said. She advises everyone to download the FEMA Mobile App to get alerts and information straight from the source.

Don’t believe what you see on social media

Scammers are also exploiting the situation by using AI-generated deep fakes of celebrities or influencers to solicit donations. Verify charity efforts on official, verified pages such as Charity Navigator, CharityWatch, and Candid.

Also use secure payment methods such as credit cards and not apps like Venmo, and avoid sending personal information to unknown individuals to protect yourself. Additionally, make sure that you don't forward social media posts that are unverified.