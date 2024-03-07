Travel News

Write a review
May, 2024

Six ways your dream vacation could turn into a passport nightmare

April, 2024

Southwest Airlines offers new payment options

Flight canceled? Here's what a new rule says the airline must do.

Could it be cheaper to see Taylor Swift in Europe this summer than it was in the U.S.?

Traveling soon? New junk fees are hitting hotel guests.

Got your REAL ID card yet? Looking for a workaround?

Looking for a cheap vacation? Check these destinations.

March, 2024

Airbnb takes another step in improving its cancellation policy

Potholes & peril: Survey exposes America's worst roads

Airbnb bans indoor security cameras at its properties

February, 2024

Has Airbnb put its worst days behind it?

The Bahamas just got more expensive to visit

Planning a Spring Break trip? This is the weekend to book it.

January, 2024

Airlines are ready to help travelers impacted by winter storms

How everyone aboard an airliner survived that fiery crash in Tokyo

December, 2023

Holiday travel is expected to be over-the-top crazy this year

More airline-related consumer data is showing up on the dark web

November, 2023

Voyage to nowhere. A three-year cruise never leaves the pier.

Traveling this Thanksgiving? Traffic will be heavier but gas is cheaper.

October, 2023

Passport processing is finally picking up speed!

The U.S. cities travelers are most likely to avoid

September, 2023

Government shutdown? It could affect your travel plans.

Cruises are starting to curry favor with travelers tired of airlines

Delta restructures SkyMiles rewards program

August, 2023

American Airlines fined $4.1 million for tarmac delays

Where to travel next year? Two studies offer some fresh ideas.

July, 2023

Going to Europe will require another major hoop to jump through beginning in 2024

Aspen, Amsterdam, or Austin – What are the most and least expensive places to visit these days?

June, 2023

Staying at an Airbnb or Vrbo any time soon? Private eyes may be watching you.

What can you do to get free hotel perks? Actually, a lot!

Good airfares for fall ‘23 just got better

Need a passport soon? Better bring a snack because the wait time just got longer.

Maryland travelers can now use mobile IDs through Google Wallet at TSA

May, 2023

Want to go to an amusement park this summer? Here’s how much you’ll need in your wallet

Airbnb is getting tougher with a new anti-party crackdown

AAA’s Memorial Day travel forecast says it could be slow-going

Southwest Airlines pilots vote to authorize a strike

Airbnb is adopting new rate transparency

Marriott just blinked on those nasty resort fees

April, 2023

Traveling this summer could be more expensive, but vacation experts say there are some ways around that

Don’t believe everything you hear – An expert exposes the biggest myths about travel

March, 2023

Travel season is high season for scammers, so make sure you’re not falling into a trap

The passport office is overloaded, understaffed, and travelers who need passports can’t do anything but wait it out

February, 2023

After the great holiday airline Christmas calamities, one travel blogger says Americans should consider RVs as an option.

Is Mexico as dangerous as it’s being made out to be? Experts try to bring some clarity to the situation

Think a housekeeper cleans everything in a hotel room? Wrong!

State Department says that if you’re thinking about going to Mexico for Spring Break, you should reconsider

What are the best hotels of 2023?

January, 2023

Travel insurance is growing in popularity among consumers in 2023, survey finds

Travel experts share their predictions for 2023’s best bets

'Sorry, but your flight is canceled due to weather conditions.' Experts say don’t be so quick to accept that excuse.

December, 2022

How early do you need to get to the airport for holiday travel? A new survey breaks it down

The air travel experience was less bad in September

Booking a cruise? Get ready for wave inflation

A Disney vacation may end in debt, but there may be few regrets

November, 2022

Road tripping for Thanksgiving? Here are expert money-saving tips.

Here are some last minute tips for Thanksgiving holiday travel

Frontier Airlines ordered to pay $222 million in refunds and a $2.2 million penalty

Airbnb takes a major step to reverse travelers’ complaints about hidden fees

October, 2022

Why you might think twice before booking a Florida Airbnb during hurricane season

September, 2022

It’s a bumpy ride for the travel industry, a new study suggests

Flying somewhere soon? Airlines update commitments to passengers when flights are delayed or cancelled

August, 2022

Consumers may soon be able to renew their passports online

DOT to allow disabled fliers to take their own wheelchairs on flights

June, 2022

Traveling improves mental health and well-being, study finds

Southwest pilots protest workloads and scheduling mismanagement

Nearly 48 million Americans plan to travel over the July 4th holiday

May, 2022

Memorial Day travel expected to rebound

Playing video games may boost kids' intelligence, study finds

U.S. pre-departure testing is crucial barrier to international travel, survey finds

High gas prices may limit some Memorial Day travel

Spirit Airlines rejects merger offer made by JetBlue

April, 2022

Department of State warns consumers to renew passports 'well ahead' of travel dates

March, 2022

High gas prices have RV campers changing their plans

Ticket prices for museums and amusement parks to get more expensive, study finds

TSA offers tips for spring break travelers

February, 2022

Southwest Airlines to start serving alcohol again onboard

January, 2022

Royal Caribbean and Carnival make new changes to address COVID-19 issues

Omicron scare forces cruise companies to cancel voyages

December, 2021

CDC scrutinizes 68 cruise ships over COVID-19 outbreaks

Experts warn holiday travelers about crowded airports and roadways

Holiday travelers shouldn’t wait to reserve a rental car

CDC marks more European countries as high-risk destinations for COVID-19

November, 2021

Vaccinated international visitors now welcome to enter the U.S.

Uber and Lyft fares remain higher than before the pandemic

October, 2021

White House and CDC provide details on upcoming international travel policy changes

U.S. gives vaccinated foreign travelers green light to enter the country

Travel trends have changed during the pandemic, study finds

September, 2021

Justice Department files lawsuit to block domestic alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue

Federal judge says Frontier is off the hook for refunds due to pandemic-induced cancellations

United Airlines lifts nationwide ground stop and is back in the air

Still looking for a place to travel to escape COVID-19? Try going off the beaten path

American Airlines pilots’ union considers picketing over fatigue and overscheduling

August, 2021

Disney and Royal Caribbean update their COVID-19 policies on sailing

Fourth largest U.S. hotel chain to test new a la carte pricing structure

Airbnb continues to fight an uphill battle against fees and fee abuse

CDC adds more travel destinations to its 'Very High' level warning

Consumers face growing delays for passport registrations

July, 2021

Finding vacation accommodations these days calls for smarter searches

Lodging experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic are changing, but fees aren’t

U.K. government drops quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated U.S. travelers

U.S. to keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions

CPSC urges Airbnb, Vrbo to introduce new elevator safety guidelines

Travelers increasingly favor private, short-term rentals

Three passengers test positive for COVID-19 on Alaskan cruise

Consumers enjoy certain advantages when booking a trip on a travel booking site

TSA forecasts huge spike in Fourth of July travel for 2021

June, 2021

Pandemic travel -- your mobile device is now an essential travel companion

Pandemic travel -- navigating the airline process and returning to the skies

Virgin Galactic gets FAA approval for space-bound passenger travel

Celebrity Cruises set to be the first U.S. cruise line to return to sailing

Hawaii announces easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Royal Caribbean cruise testing COVID-19 safety precautions departs from Miami

EU to recommend lifting restrictions on U.S. travelers

American Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, and Microsoft invest in electric air taxi company

CDC updates travel advice for over 120 countries

Travelers take to the skies again over the Memorial Day weekend

May, 2021

AAA predicts 37 million Americans will travel this weekend

CDC clears Royal Caribbean to start test sailing in June

Forty percent of Americans plan to take summer vacation trips, survey finds

State Department to allow travelers stuck overseas with expired passports to travel home

State Department says Americans shouldn’t travel to Japan

California rules Uber and Lyft must switch to electric vehicles in nine years

EU looks to reopen borders to vaccinated tourists from other countries

Vrbo or Airbnb? ConsumerAffairs reviewers weigh in

Senate pushes through legislation to allow cruises in Alaskan waters again

CDC says cruise lines can begin ‘simulated voyages’ with volunteer passengers

April, 2021

CDC says cruise lines may resume sailing in mid-July

Uber app now lets users book COVID-19 appointments at Walgreens

Southwest Airlines adds Buy Now, Pay Later as a ticket purchase option

Vaccinated Americans will soon be able to travel to countries in the European Union

Lyft launches new feature to give rides for non-emergency medical appointments

Senators introduce legislation to force CDC’s hand on cruise industry restart

Uber rebounds from pandemic lows with huge surge in ride requests during March

Carnival Cruise Line frets over no-sail order as bookings continue to climb

March, 2021

Consumers look to RVs and camping this summer to escape COVID-19, survey suggests

CDC rejects cruise industry’s request to lift No Sail Order

Cruise industry groups call on officials to lift restrictions

Princess Cruises extends pause of several voyages through June

Airline industry bristles over CDC guidance that vaccinated people should avoid travel

CDC adds more Caribbean islands to its ‘do not travel’ list

February, 2021

Royal Caribbean CEO says bookings are higher than expected as people look for a break from COVID-19

Canada bans all cruise ships, putting Alaska’s 2021 cruise season at great risk

Consumers may face fines or criminal charges if they refuse to wear a mask while traveling

January, 2021

State Department warns Americans to rethink all travel plans

COVID-19 vaccinations and international travel rank highly on list of travel trends for 2021

Traveling more often makes consumers happier, study finds

December, 2020

TSA screens most passengers since pandemic began over holiday weekend

Travelers coming from the U.K. to the U.S. might be required to show a negative COVID-19 test

Less than half of Americans will travel for the holidays in 2020, survey finds

Cruise lines continue to make changes due to COVID-19

Travel restrictions for airports and states continue to change as holidays approach

Carnival Cruise Line cancels cruises through February 2021

November, 2020

Millions expected to defy health officials by traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday

Royal Caribbean recruits 100,000 volunteers for test cruises

Far fewer consumers plan to travel for Thanksgiving this year because of COVID-19

Cruise lines say they won’t sail until 2021

CDC lifts ban on cruises and will start phasing in travel

October, 2020

Many consumers to take vacations rather than going home for the holidays in 2020

Norwegian Cruise Line cancels all cruises until December

CDC extends ‘no-sail order’ for U.S cruise ships

September, 2020

Norwegian, Royal Caribbean outline plan for keeping COVID-19 from entering ships

As economy reopens, Americans still driving a lot less

August, 2020

COVID-19 may have permanently altered commuting, study finds

CDC lifts its 14-day quarantine mandate for travelers

Airbnb to put global party ban in place due to COVID-19 health concerns

June, 2020

Travel industry shows signs of recovery due to increased consumer interest

New York’s contactless subway payment system faces delay

April, 2020

Airbnb puts new cleaning protocols in place to safeguard renters

December, 2019

Where to vacation in 2020? Travel expert picks the best spots at home and away

What consumers need to know about traveling with pre-existing conditions

November, 2019

Flying somewhere for Thanksgiving? The TSA has some tips to save you time and trouble

Vacationers need to be better prepared for health-related injuries, researchers say

October, 2019

Lyft offers up new perk-driven membership called Lyft Pink

Nearly half of consumers are wasting travel rewards by letting their miles and points expire

September, 2019

Consumers are paying more and more for flight add-ons

August, 2019

New study reveals the fastest and slowest security checkpoint times for U.S. airports

July, 2019

Beware of advertised prices when booking your next hotel stay online

U.S. consumers continue to be plagued by hidden ‘resort fees’ at hotels

Top cruise destinations feature off-the-beaten-path locations for consumers looking to get away

May, 2019

Uber and Lyft fares could fall 80 percent by 2030

Google takes its next step in online travel planning

U.S. Department of State issues updated travel alerts

March, 2019

Lyft announces new perks for drivers

February, 2019

Uber suing New York City over cap on ride-sharing drivers

Dollar Car Rental loosens rental requirements

January, 2019

Planning a vacation? Here are the cheapest days to fly in 2019

The Top 30 safest places to travel in 2019

December, 2018

Lyft, Uber offering discounts on New Year’s Eve rides

November, 2018

Flying somewhere for Thanksgiving? Make sure you’re ready for all of TSA’s stipulations

August, 2018

New York's ride sharing cap divides a city

July, 2018

The State Department updates its travel advisory for Mexico

April, 2018

Uber adds car rental, bikes, buses, and trains to its mobile app

Uber enters dockless bike wars with purchase of Jump

February, 2018

Proposed infrastructure plan could lead to tolls on interstate highways

December, 2017

Expedia is offering an alternative to Airbnb, and customers say it’s terrible

Travel destinations seeking a share of the holiday shopping budget

November, 2017

Monterey County, California offers a winter escape

Earth’s 'Blue Zones' may reveal the secret to a long life

A record number of consumers will fly over the Thanksgiving holiday

October, 2017

Seattle offers visitors plenty in both business and pleasure

Autumn in New York is a time to take the road less traveled

Budget-savvy cruise lovers should consider a repositioning cruise

Treehouse camping offers a break from the routine

September, 2017

The hotels of Miami Beach are celebrating October

How to improve your chance of getting an airline upgrade

American travelers increasingly drawn to Ireland

An Autumn road trip is a colorful experience

Five cool things to do in New Orleans in the fall

Will travel insurance pay if Irma ruins your trip?

Wine is California's big draw in September

August, 2017

How to save money when making holiday travel plans

State Department warns Americans about two popular Mexican resort cities

Southwest airlifts stranded passengers out of Houston

August's hot, so why aren't you in Maine?

Is terrorism driving an increase in travel insurance purchases?

Five annoying things about air travel, and how to overcome them

North Carolina's Outer Banks welcomes back vacationers

Consumers on the move to view the solar eclipse

For adventurous travelers, the highway beckons

July, 2017

West Virginia's New River offers a thrilling ride

Feds fine three airlines for violating consumer protection rules

Look out, Airbnb, Google is watching

National Parks Senior Pass – buy yours before the price goes up

Best-made vacation travel plans can get bumped

Hotels in solar eclipse path filling up fast

Cool off with an Alaskan summer cruise

United hopes new program will reduce involuntary bumping incidents

Florida settles with Avis over e-Toll fees

Island getaways where there are no cars

Why now is when you should book winter holiday travel

June, 2017

Five theme park attractions that should be on your bucket list

British Airways faces strike as summer travel season begins

Cool Colorado could be the answer to a hot summer

North Korea tour companies change policies and tone down safety language

Sharing economy may exclude many disabled consumers

Booze, bribes and propaganda: The company that promises 'safe' travel in North Korea

Company that brought Otto Warmbier to North Korea says that country is 'extremely safe!'

Part of the fun of travel is taking side trips

Most consumers can't identify bed bugs, survey finds

Amtrak offers vacations on the rails

Charleston is steeped in history, but it's also a great beach town

Waze to roll out its ride-sharing app throughout California

May, 2017

Travelers to Europe may need visas for each country

Art and travel make great companions

Senators re-introduce bill that would open Cuba to American tourism

Uber admits to underpaying New York City drivers

Court frees drone hobbyists from FAA registration

May is an ideal time to visit beautiful, quirky Oregon

What's in the fine print of those travel agreements?

For music lovers young and old, Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame beckons

More consumers considering long weekends over vacations

Travel prep – learning the lingo

American Airlines plans to jam a few more passengers into its newest jets

April, 2017

Postcard from Giverny, France - In the footsteps of Monet

Emirates cuts back flights to five American cities

Points or cash? When buying an airline ticket, it matters

United passenger dragged off flight, tweetstorm erupts

When to book your summer vacation hotel

March, 2017

I-85 bridge collapses in Georgia

Seven popular springtime travel destinations

Theater buff? New York, New York is your kind of place

Travel splurges that are worth it

British Airways parent launches Level, a discount trans-Atlantic carrier

JetBlue eyes Europe, Air Canada hopes to 'do business' with Trump

Train travel – a special way to savor unique destinations

Congressional bill would provide more seat room on airlines

New TSA pat-downs may be a bit more intimate

Summer's coming and Traverse City, Michigan, is ready

Posting reviews may discourage sharing economy discrimination

Avoid these travel insurance mistakes when you take a cruise

Spirit Airlines is ranked the worst airline in America

February, 2017

When is the best time to book a hotel?

Postcard from Virginia, part II

Cuban tourism not as robust as some had hoped

Oceania's Riviera -- smooth sailing with glorious food

Pet-friendly travels – why leave your beloved friend at home?

January, 2017

Lyft adding 100 cities, hoping to loom larger in Uber's rear-view mirror

Global Entry – do you need it?

Uber to pay $20 million to settle exaggerated earnings claims

American joins Delta-United no-bin-space plan

Air India launching women-only rows to deter sexual assaults

House bill would reimburse federal employees who use Uber, Lyft

Uber's 'surge pricing' may benefit both riders and drivers

Jazz up your travels in 2017

December, 2016

Uber drivers cancel rides at last minute, consumers complain

What’s it like to sail Celebrity Cruises?

Where Millennials want to travel in 2017

Virgin America rated first in food, Delta and Air Canada tie for second

November, 2016

Ex-flight attendant claims Horizon Air crew was drunk and disorderly

October, 2016

Why move to Canada when Mexico beckons?

How technology can help save your trip

New York looks to crack down on Airbnb

September, 2016

How to pack food for your airline flight

How to pack when you can't unpack

What you can and can't take on an airplane

July, 2016

Airline failed to protect unaccompanied child, lawsuit alleges

Private tour guides – an insider’s perspective

June, 2016

Spirit Airlines trying to improve its on-time performance

HomeAway, VRBO service fees rile property owners and renters

May, 2016

Survey: majority of travel now booked online

April, 2016

10 mistakes to avoid when booking a cruise

March, 2016

Cruise ship specialty restaurants – are they worth it?

So many cruises, so little time -- it's up to you to pick the right one

February, 2016

All-you-can-drink cruise packages -- are they worth it?

Cruising 101 - What you need to know before your first cruise

November, 2015

Paris terror attacks strike fear into tourism industry

May, 2015

Electronic toll collectors generate expensive surprises for rental-car drivers

Uber account hackings: a driver's point of view

January, 2015

Frequent flyer miles stolen from American and United Airlines passengers

Are hotels already blocking guests' wi-fi hotspots?

August, 2014

Study: Lap infants at increased risk of death on airline flights

June, 2014

Which credit card should you use to rent a car?

July, 2013

How to protect expensive jewelry when you travel

May, 2013

More women traveling solo, statistics show

April, 2013

Is it still safe to go to Mexico?

January, 2013

Sites to help you with the all-female or all-guy vacation package

August, 2010

Airlines Keep Baggage Fees Even When Bags Lost, Suit Charges

October, 2006

Spring Lake, NJ, Offers Solitude, History

Hotel Key Cards: Identity Theft Risk or Not?

November, 2005

Enterprise Tops J.D. Powers Rental Car Rankings

August, 2004

Florida Hotels Charged with Price Gouging

Other Resources

Car Rental Insurance Tip Sheet

U.S. Coast Guard Cruise Ship Consumer Fact Sheet

Car Rental Pre-Flight Checklist

