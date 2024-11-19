AI and sports tourism are expected to be major travel trends in 2025

One of 2024’s biggest travel trends revolved around music. In 2023 Taylor Swift fans began flocking to U.S. cities on Swift’s Eras Tour, boosting those cities’ economies by several million dollars.

When the tour shifted to international cities, fans followed. A strong dollar and cheap European flights made it even more affordable than traveling to some U.S. cities. According to Travel + Leisure, the trend of travel to attend a performance should continue and even spread to sports teams.

Sports tourism produced $564.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a staggering $1.33 trillion by 2032.

Hotel News expects artificial intelligence to play a major role in 2025 trip planning. Travelers will increasingly use AI platforms to discover out-of-the-way destinations and learn about them before they travel.

According to Marriott Bonvoy's 2025 Ticket to Travel research, 42% of travelers plan to take more vacations in the coming year, with 81% maintaining or increasing their travel frequency.

Heritage holidays and bravcations

The research highlights several emerging trends, including a “heritage holiday” and “Bravecations. On a heritage holiday, travelers explore their family's history and ancestry are particularly popular among younger demographics, with 43% of 18-24-year-olds and 45% of 25-34-year-olds having participated in such trips.

Bravecations reflect a growing trend of travelers embracing new experiences and activities they might shy away from at home. A significant 67% of travelers report being more adventurous on vacation, again, with younger travelers leading the charge. Popular activities include trying unusual foods, climbing mountains and engaging with strangers.

For U.S. travelers, a strong dollar may promote more international travel as airlines continue to offer competitive international fares.

The survey also found that accommodation preferences continue to prioritize cleanliness, price, and location, but sustainability is increasingly important, with 65% of travelers considering it a key factor. The demand for pet-friendly and solo traveler-friendly accommodations is also on the rise.