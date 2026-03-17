Airlines have not fully recovered from Monday’s winter storms

Airline operations are improving nationwide, but delays and cancellations persist at major hubs.

Carriers are working through aircraft and crew imbalances caused by the storm.

Travel experts say a full return to normal schedules could take another 24–72 hours.

Commercial airline schedules across the United States are slowly returning to normal following a powerful winter storm that disrupted travel for millions, but significant delays and scattered cancellations remain a reality for travelers today.

Airlines resumed more regular operations overnight after the storm system moved out of key regions in the Midwest and Northeast. However, the ripple effects of widespread cancellations continue to affect flight schedules, particularly at major hub airports such as Chicago O’Hare, New York’s LaGuardia and JFK, and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson.

Industry analysts say the current phase is less about weather and more about logistics. Aircraft and flight crews were left out of position during the height of the storm, forcing airlines to reshuffle resources across their networks.

Passengers are still encountering long lines at customer service counters and crowded gates as airlines work through backlogs of rebooked travelers. While fewer flights are being canceled compared to the peak of the storm, delays remain common, particularly for connecting itineraries. It’s a good idea to check with your airline before heading to the airport.

Many change fees are being waived

Airlines have issued travel waivers for affected regions, allowing passengers to change flights without fees. Many carriers are also adding extra flights where possible to accommodate displaced travelers, though capacity remains tight.

Transportation officials say conditions are improving steadily, but caution that a full return to normal schedules may take another one to three days, depending on airport congestion and operational constraints.

Travelers with flights scheduled in the next 24 hours are being advised to check their flight status frequently and allow extra time at the airport.

Despite the disruptions, aviation experts note that the system is functioning as expected following a storm of this magnitude. “This is a typical recovery curve,” the expert said. “It’s frustrating for passengers, but it’s part of how a highly interconnected air travel system resets after a major weather event.”