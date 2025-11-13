More families opting for road trips over air travel this holiday season

Nearly three in four American families plan to hit the road this holiday season instead of the skies.

Cost, flexibility, and convenience are driving the trend toward car travel — including a growing interest in hybrids and EVs.

The least crowded travel days are Nov. 22 for Thanksgiving, Dec. 18 for Christmas, and Dec. 28 for New Year’s.

With airfare soaring and airport delays a likely hangover from the government shutdown, more Americans are opting for road trips over flights this holiday season.

A new survey by Extreme Terrain found that 71% of families plan to drive to their holiday destinations this year, revealing a major shift toward the open road as travelers seek flexibility and control over their schedules.

More than half of families (52%) will drive for Christmas, followed by 44% for Thanksgiving and 16% for New Year’s. For many, the appeal is simple: driving offers affordability, comfort, and fewer logistical headaches than flying. “Families are looking to save money and skip the chaos,” the study noted.

Minimizing stress

Holiday travel remains stressful no matter the mode — nearly three in four Americans (72%) say traveling for the holidays causes them stress. New Year’s tops the list as the most stressful time to hit the road, followed closely by Thanksgiving (71%) and Christmas (69%).

To minimize headaches, the survey identified the least popular travel days — when roads are likely to be quieter. The best days to start a trip are Saturday, Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving), Thursday, Dec. 18 (Christmas), and Sunday, Dec. 28 (New Year’s).

Many families plan to put in serious mileage. For Christmas, 28% expect to drive between two and four hours one way, while 15% will go more than eight hours. Similar patterns hold for Thanksgiving and New Year’s, showing Americans’ willingness to log long distances to celebrate with loved ones.

There’s also a growing green streak on the road. Over one in five families plan to drive a hybrid, while 6% plan to travel in an electric vehicle (EV). As EV infrastructure improves, experts expect this number to rise in the coming years.

Departures and destinations

Major metro areas are fueling the surge in car travel. Families will be leaving in large numbers from Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Dallas, while the top destinations include Atlanta, New York, Charlotte, Dallas, and Philadelphia.

The data suggest regional travel patterns, with many drivers sticking to routes within a few states of home — a trend that reduces both costs and carbon footprints.

Cost is the leading factor influencing family travel decisions (65%), followed by time off work (47%), family traditions (37%), and comfort or convenience (35%). Kids’ schedules, weather, and even pet accommodations (13%) also play roles in deciding how and when families travel.

For many, the car represents freedom — the ability to stop when needed, avoid long security lines, and travel on their own terms. And as the survey shows, more Americans are ready to make the road trip itself part of the holiday experience.