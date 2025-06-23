If you’re flying and own this smartphone, leave it at home

The TSA, in coordination with the DOT and FAA, has issued an emergency order prohibiting the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 from being brought on any U.S. commercial aircraft due to safety concerns.

The device's lithium-ion battery has been reported to overheat and pose a fire hazard, prompting strict regulations against carrying it in carry-on, checked baggage, or on one’s person during flights.

In response to battery concerns, airlines like Southwest now require passengers to charge devices in plain view to ensure quick response to potential incidents, discouraging use or storage in overhead bins or under seats.

A record number of Americans are expected to travel by air over the Independence Day holiday weekend. Travelers who own a Samsung Galaxy Note 7 device should leave it at home. It won’t be allowed on the aircraft.

“The U.S. Department of Transportation, with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, has issued an emergency order to ban all Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone devices from air transportation in the United States,” the agency said in an advisory.

“Individuals who own or possess a Samsung Galaxy Note7 device may not transport the device on their person, in carry-on baggage, or in checked baggage on flights to, from, or within the United States.”

No reason given

TSA did not spell out the reasons for the ban, but there have been recent reports that the device’s battery is prone to overheating, potentially creating a fire hazard.

Lithium-ion batteries have long been a concern for airlines after some passengers’ smartphones ignited – fortunately, while the aircraft was still on the tarmac. All airlines prohibit devices with these batteries in checked luggage.

Most recently, Southwest Airlines began a new policy requiring passengers on board its flights to keep devices in plain site while being charged. The airline suggested that if portable chargers are used out in the open, it will be easier for flight crew members to take action in the event of any incidents. When these devices are stored in the overhead bin or under a passenger’s seat, it increases the risk of more dangerous circumstances.