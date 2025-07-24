Uber testing new feature that lets women choose female drivers

Women riders can now request a female driver on demand, schedule in advance, or set a default preference in the app.

Female drivers gain the option to only accept rides from women, including during peak hours.

Pilot launching in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Detroit, this feature expands on lessons gained from 40+ international markets.

Uber is launching a new pilot program, Women Preferences.

Launching in the next few weeks in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Detroit, the new feature gives women riders and drivers more say in who they ride or drive with.

“Across the U.S., women riders and drivers have told us they want the option to be matched with other women on trips,” Uber’s VP of Operations, US & Canada, Camiel Irving, wrote in a statement. “We’ve heard them—and now we’re introducing new ways to give them even more control over how they ride and drive.

“For the first time in the U.S., we’re launching Women Preferences—features designed to give women riders and drivers more choice, more confidence, and more flexibility when they use Uber.”

What’s new for riders

Women using Uber will see a “Women Drivers” option when requesting a ride—available both for immediate pickups and scheduled trips. They can also set this preference permanently in Settings.

While it won’t guarantee a female driver, it raises the chances of being matched with one. If no female drivers are available (most Uber drivers are men), riders can opt for a faster male-driver ride instead.

What’s new for drivers

Female drivers can now toggle “Women Rider Preference” in their app, which prioritizes ride requests from women — including during busy evening hours.

They can also switch off the setting and accept all rides.

How the decision was made

Uber explained that this feature was first rolled out in Saudi Arabia in 2019 – when women were granted the right to drive.

Over the last six years, over 40 countries have adopted the Women Rider Preference feature, with great feedback from customers.

Uber has been working on testing the feature with the most up-to-date technology, ensuring that riders around the world have the most flexibility and customization.

“As we expand Women Preferences across the U.S., we’ll continue improving the experience through education, partnerships, and features,” the company wrote in the statement.