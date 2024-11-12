Modern Travel Tips and Tools

It looks like the next six months won’t be anything like the last six months for travelers trying to get their passport processed or renewed.
The State Department has announced that processing times as of October 2 are running eight to 11 weeks, and expedited applications five to seven weeks.
“Processing times begin when we receive your application at a passport agency or center and do not include mailing times,” the agency explained.
“It may take up to two weeks for us to receive your application after you mail it to us, and up to two weeks for you to receive your completed passport after we mail it to you.”
No mea culpa necessary
While it would be easy to point fingers at the passport office, this wasn’t their doing as much as it was the high demand that Americans created when we came out of the pandemic and wanted to travel internationally.
Between October 2022 and September 2023, the State Department issued more than 24 million passport books and cards, the most ever in our nation’s history.
The agency says now that everything is going in the right direction, it’s addressing the increased workload through a number of efforts.
“We are aggressively recruiting and hiring across our passport agencies and centers. Our passport team members nationwide contribute tens of thousands of hours of overtime a month to issue the millions of passports sought by traveling Americans,” the agency said.
“We have opened a satellite office to help process the large number of applications we are receiving.”
Need an update or going somewhere within 14 days?
The agency’s phone lines are pretty jammed and wait times could be long, so rather than phoning, you’d be better off checking the status of your passport application online or signing up for updates via email.
However, if you’re in a semi- or real tight squeeze, two suggestions:
Many post offices, libraries, and local government offices are hosting passport acceptance fairs to assist you. Most events are for first-time customers and children using Form DS-11 to apply. A full list of October and November acceptance fair dates can be found here.
If you have international travel within 14 calendar days, call 1-877-487-2778 to make an appointment