Want to leave the U.S. behind? It can be done but the details matter

Explore essential steps for U.S. citizens planning to move abroad, including visa options, tax obligations, and healthcare considerations. Images (c) ConsumerAffairs

Americans are free to leave anytime but, among other things, there are taxes to consider

Everybody wants to move to Portugal these days, as discussed in our companion story. It can be done but here are some important details, provided by the State Department, IRS and others.

To legally leave the U.S. behind, U.S. citizens don’t need permission to leave, but fully severing ties or relocating long-term involves a combination of logistical, legal, financial, and citizenship-related steps. Here's a detailed breakdown:

✈️ Leaving the U.S.: Basic Requirements

✅ You Can Leave Freely

  • U.S. citizens have the right to leave the country without needing exit visas.

  • A valid U.S. passport is required for international travel.

  • Make sure your passport is valid for at least 6 months beyond your planned stay in another country.

🌍 Moving Abroad: Residency and Immigration

To legally live in another country, you must comply with that country’s immigration laws.

Common Visa/Residency Options:

  • Retirement visas (Portugal, Panama, Costa Rica, etc.)

  • Work visas (sponsored by a company)

  • Digital nomad visas

  • Investment or entrepreneur visas

  • Marriage/family reunification

  • Permanent residency (eventually citizenship)

🔍 Research your destination country’s visa and residency rules carefully. Some, like Portugal’s D7 or Spain’s non-lucrative visa, are popular with Americans.

💰 Taxes and Financial Obligations

1. U.S. Taxes Still Apply

  • U.S. citizens are taxed on worldwide income, even if they live abroad.

  • Must file IRS taxes annually (Form 1040 + FBAR/FACTA if applicable).

  • Possible tax credits:

    • Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (FEIE)

    • Foreign Tax Credit

  • You may also owe state taxes unless you clearly sever ties with your state of residence.

  • The IRS has more information on its website.

2. Banking & Retirement

  • Inform your banks, financial institutions, and Social Security Administration of your new address.

  • Some investment accounts and banks may restrict service if you live abroad long-term.

📬 Mail, Voting, and State Residency

  • Set up a virtual mailbox or mail forwarding service.

  • You can vote absentee in federal elections.

  • Consider establishing residency in a state with no income tax (like Florida or Texas) before leaving if tax concerns apply.

🩺 Healthcare

  • Medicare does not cover you outside the U.S.

  • Buy expat health insurance or join your destination country's healthcare system if eligible.

🧾 Renouncing U.S. Citizenship (Optional, but Serious)

If your goal is to completely sever all ties, including tax obligations, you can renounce U.S. citizenship, but this is:

  • Permanent and irreversible

  • Requires a second citizenship (you cannot be stateless)

  • Involves a $2,350 fee

  • Must be done at a U.S. embassy or consulate

  • Triggers potential Exit Tax for wealthy individuals

  • May affect future travel rights to the U.S.

Most expats do not renounce but instead live abroad indefinitely while retaining U.S. citizenship.

📋 Checklist Before You Go

  • Valid U.S. passport

  • Long-term visa/residency in destination country

  • Notify IRS and Social Security Administration

  • International health insurance

  • Foreign bank accounts and currency access

  • Update estate plans for international context

  • Store or sell property, cars, and close unnecessary accounts

Summary:

Leaving the U.S. is easy—staying gone legally and sustainably requires planning. You’ll need to arrange residency abroad, comply with tax obligations, maintain health coverage, and possibly manage U.S. financial ties. Renouncing citizenship is possible, but it’s a complex and final step that most Americans living abroad choose to avoid.

