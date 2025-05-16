Frustrated Newark air traffic controller airs safety concerns

Newark Liberty controller Jonathan Stewart publicly shared his safety concerns following a near mid-air collision.

A recent blackout caused by a burned wire left Newark controllers unable to communicate with aircraft, reflecting broader FAA issues.

Similar communication failures have occurred at other major airports like Denver, prompting the FAA to consider immediate upgrades such as a backup telecom system and enhanced radar coverage for Newark.

An air traffic controller at Newark Liberty International Airport has gone public with his concerns about the safety of the airport that serves America’s largest metro. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Jonathan Stewart said he was badly shaken when he narrowly averted a mid-air collision between two small jets.

Frustrated, Stewart said he asked for and received stress-related trauma leave. “I don’t want to be responsible for killing 400 people,” he told the Journal.

Stewart is speaking out after the airport has grappled with a growing number of safety issues. On April 28, there was a 90-second radar and communication blackout, during which air traffic controllers lost contact with incoming aircraft.

The incident, caused by a burned-out copper wire, left controllers unable to monitor or guide planes, prompting alarm among pilots and leading to a temporary suspension of operations.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees the nation’s air traffic control system, is dealing with a growing workload amid a staffing crisis. A 2024 report from the Department of Transportation’s Inspector General found that 77% of ATC facilities are operating below minimum staffing thresholds, leading to longer work hours, increased fatigue, and a greater risk of human error.

“This year, there have already been many operational challenges, which underscore the urgent need to address outdated technology and critical staffing shortages,” Capt. Jason Ambrosi, president of the Air Line Pilots Association, said in a statement earlier this month.

“From pilots who navigate these skies daily, our message is unequivocal: Now is the time for immediate, decisive action, with a steadfast commitment to safeguard and enhance aviation’s safety and efficiency.”

Incident at Denver

Newark’s problems may not be isolated to that airport. The Federal Aviation Administration told Congress this week that flight controllers handling traffic for Denver International Airport could not communicate with inbound aircraft for a two-minute period.

Frank McIntosh, the deputy chief operating officer at the FAA, explained to a House committee that one of the tower’s radio frequencies went down, requiring controllers to tune to a backup frequency.

The FAA, meanwhile, said it is looking for ways to assist controllers who manage the Newark air space, including the installation of a temporary backup telecommunication system, more-reliable connections and a new radar system based in Philadelphia.

