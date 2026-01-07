American Airlines is providing free Wi-Fi to AAdvantage members

American Airlines is rolling out free, high-speed Wi-Fi for members of its loyalty program

Beginning this month, AAdvantage members will get free satellite-based Wi-Fi on more than 2 million American Airlines flights each year, thanks to sponsorship from AT&T.

The rollout will cover nearly the entire fleet by early spring, making free in-flight connectivity the new standard for most American flights.



“As American celebrates 100 years of delivering industry firsts, including the first loyalty program and first airport lounge, we’re setting the standard for connectivity in the skies,” said Heather Garboden, American’s chief customer officer.

“Free high-speed Wi-Fi isn’t just a perk — it’s essential for today’s travelers. That’s why we’re proud to begin rolling out this new offering, sponsored by AT&T, across the majority of our fleet. Once roll out is completed, every AAdvantage member can stay connected, stream and share almost anywhere their journey takes them for free.”

To make this possible across one of the world’s largest airline networks, the rollout will happen in phases. Starting this month, free high-speed Wi-Fi will begin rolling out across 100% of American’s narrowbody and dual-class regional fleets, and by early spring, it will be available on nearly every American Airlines flight.

Easy access at 35,000 feet

Accessing free Wi-Fi is easy through the upgraded aainflight.com portal. Customers can simply log in using their AAdvantage number and password, then select “Free Wi-Fi” to start browsing. The new portal is designed for speed, reliability and simplicity, making it effortless to stay connected in flight.

As a long-standing AT&T business customer, American said it found a natural opportunity to join forces with the provider. Both brands share a belief that people should be able to stay connected anywhere, anytime — even at 35,000 feet.

“At AT&T, connecting changes everything,” said Jenifer Robertson, AT&T’s general manager for Mass Markets. “By sponsoring free inflight Wi-Fi for American Airlines AAdvantage members, we’re making it easier for people to stay productive, entertained and in touch from takeoff to landing. We’re proud to support this experience for AAdvantage® members, helping redefine what it means to travel connected, all courtesy of America’s best, fastest and most reliable network.”

The airline stresses that there is no cost to join its AAdvantage program. According to American:

Anyone can join — there is no age minimum to enroll.

No purchase is required to become a member.

You need to provide basic personal information, such as: Name Email address Country of residence



How to join

Sign up online at aa.com

Enroll through the American Airlines mobile app

Join during a flight via aainflight.com

What members get

Once enrolled, members can: