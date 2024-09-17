Passports starting to go digital

Since every other aspect of our lives is residing in our phone, why not our passport? Well, it is – or, at least can.

Google’s latest version of its Wallet app includes an addition designed to move more things over from our billfolds like state-issued digital IDs, prepaid commuter benefit cards, and U.S. passports for a growing number of select TSA checkpoints at U.S. airports. .

“Creating an ID pass is easy: Select the prompt in the Google Wallet app to ‘create an ID pass with your U.S. passport’ and follow the instructions to scan the security chip in the back of your passport,” Google explains.

“You’ll be asked to take a selfie video to verify your identity, and Google Wallet will notify you when your ID pass is ready (typically within a few minutes). While ID passes are accepted at select TSA checkpoints today, we’re working with partners so you can use digital IDs in even more situations — for example, in the future we believe you should be able to use digital ID for things like account recovery, identity verification and even car rentals.”

Google says that the technology is still taking baby steps and reminds people that it’s important to know that a digital ID in Google Wallet is not a replacement for your physical ID – at least not let. So, whatever you do, carry a physical ID with you when traveling just in case you get pulled over by John Law or asked to prove who you say you are.

What’s Apple doing to match?

If you’re an Apple user, sorry, but it seems to be no-go on the passport wallet feature at the moment. Google Wallet is not available through Apple's app store, so iPhone users cannot use it. Nonetheless, some Apple users are scratching their head for a “why not.”

“Apple says Wallet takes ID documents, passports, driver's licenses and similar. But I can't see how to do so. Is this only an option offered in the US? I'm in South Africa,” wrote Ronniebee123 in the Apple Community forum.

But, fellow Community member Jeff said he was not aware of any country currently approving passports to be added to the iPhone Wallet app. ConsumerAffairs reached out to Apple for clarification and will update this story if Apple responds.