Nearly 80 million Americans expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday

Airports and highways may be crowded next week as Americans travel to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends. AAA predicts a record-breaking 79.9 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home during the long holiday weekend.

For the first time, AAA's forecast includes travel from the Tuesday before Thanksgiving to the Monday after, providing a comprehensive view of holiday travel dynamics.

"This year we’re expecting to set new records across the board, from driving to flying and cruising,” said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel. “Americans reconnect with family and friends over Thanksgiving, and travel is a big part of that."

On the road

A record 71.7 million people are expected to travel by car, surpassing pre-pandemic numbers from 2019 when 70.6 million drove to their destinations. Lower gas prices this year are contributing to the increase in road travel.

The national average for gas could fall below $3 per gallon for the first time since 2021, with prices in some states ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. High demand for rental cars is noted in cities like Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Miami, with the busiest rental days being the Wednesday before and the Monday and Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

In the air

Air travel is also anticipated to reach new heights, with 5.84 million people flying domestically, a 2% increase from last year and nearly 11% more than in 2019. Despite a 3% rise in domestic flight costs, international flight bookings have surged by 23%, partly due to a 5% decrease in international airfare.

Nearly 2.3 million travelers will use buses, trains, and cruises, marking an almost 9% increase from last year and an 18% rise from 2019. The popularity of cruising has significantly contributed to this growth, with bookings up 20% compared to last Thanksgiving.

INRIX, a transportation data provider, warns that the worst times to travel by car will beTuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Thanksgiving Day is the best time to drive, with typically clear highways.

For those returning home, AAA says early morning on Sunday is advised, while Monday travelers should anticipate a mix of holiday and commuter traffic. Bob Pishue, an INRIX transportation analyst, suggests drivers use traffic apps and stay informed via local news to avoid major delays, especially in metropolitan areas like Boston and Los Angeles.