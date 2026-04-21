Another airline close call over the weekend

Two Southwest Airlines jets came within about 500 feet of each other over Nashville, forcing pilots to take evasive action after a controller’s instruction put them on converging paths.

Both crews received automated collision warnings, with one aircraft climbing and the other descending to avoid disaster.

The incident is the latest in a string of near-misses and aviation safety scares that have heightened scrutiny of U.S. air traffic control.

A routine weekend over Nashville turned tense in seconds.

Two Southwest Airlines jets — one climbing out after takeoff, the other circling for a second landing attempt — found themselves converging in the same patch of sky. According to early reports, an air traffic controller had inadvertently directed one aircraft into the flight path of the other. What followed was a textbook demonstration of why modern aviation relies heavily on onboard safety systems.

Cockpit alarms blared. The Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) issued split-second instructions: one plane climb, the other descend. Pilots reacted immediately. Data later suggested the aircraft passed within roughly 500 feet — close enough to qualify as a near midair collision, but far enough to avoid catastrophe.

Passengers likely never grasped just how narrow the margin was. But for aviation regulators, the episode adds to a troubling pattern.

A pattern of close calls

In isolation, the Nashville incident might be dismissed as a rare lapse. But recent months tell a different story.

In July 2025, a Southwest flight departing Burbank made a sudden, dramatic plunge to avoid another aircraft. The maneuver injured two flight attendants and left passengers describing the moment as a “free fall,” underscoring how violently evasive actions can unfold even when disaster is avoided.

Earlier that year, a Southwest jet approaching Chicago Midway was forced into a last-second go-around when a private jet crossed the runway without authorization, another case where quick pilot response prevented a collision.

And the list goes on: runway incursions, aborted takeoffs, and near misses at major airports have become frequent enough to prompt federal safety summits and renewed calls for better technology and staffing in control towers.

Safety systems — and human limits

Aviation experts point out that commercial flying remains extraordinarily safe, in part because of layered safeguards like TCAS. In Nashville, those systems worked exactly as designed, turning a potentially catastrophic error into a close call.

But the underlying issue — human error in an increasingly complex airspace — remains unresolved. Controllers are managing dense traffic with aging infrastructure, while airlines operate at near-record volumes.

Late last week, the Federal Aviation Administration took proactive action, announcing it would reduce the number of flights in and out of Chicago O’Hare Airport over the summer, when air travel is expected to surge. The agency said it acted to promote safety and reduce the number of delayed flights.