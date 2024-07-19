Would travel insurance have helped in the wake of the software outage?

These days, it doesn’t take much for the airline world to come to a halt. A storm in Newark could set off a domino effect from there to Seattle.

Heck, with air traffic control seats sitting empty across the U.S., a butterfly burp would probably do the trick. But, Friday’s software outage was more than any airline bargained for. In cases like this, would travel insurance have been of any comfort for those left stranded?

The short answer is yes. Travel insurance would have helped in a number of ways.

For example, in cases where the airline wouldn’t offer any relief, travel insurance would have reimbursed travelers for the cost of missed flights, hotels, and meals. It also would have provided them with travel assistance, such as helping them rebook flights and find accommodations.

In addition, travel insurance would’ve come in handy if there was lost luggage, or heaven forbid, a medical emergency. Some even provide assistance in rebooking the canceled flight.

Meghan Walch, InsureMyTrip’s director of Product, told ConsumerAffairs that the two features she expects her customers to use are travel delay and missed connection.

“Travel delay is designed to provide reimbursement for expenses related to covered delays that meet the required number of hours, such as meals, transportation, and accommodations if an overnight stay is required,” she explained.

“And missed connection is designed to provide travelers with coverage if a delayed flight (for example, three hours or more) causes a traveler to miss a cruise or tour departure.”

However, if you want to batten down the hatches on absolutely anything and everything that could go wrong, she advises getting a comprehensive plan. They often have higher limits and may cover more situations compared to basic plans.

Filling in the gap that the DOT mandates can’t

ConsumerAffairs has extensively covered what the Department of Transportation (DOT) is trying to do to persuade airlines to take care of travelers in situations like this. Some airlines have responded well, but some haven’t.

In those cases – especially ones where delays exceed six hours – Elad Schaffer, co-founder & CEO of Faye Travel Insurance, told ConsumerAffairs that travel insurance can fill in the gap the airlines won’t.

“Note that your travel insurance provider may be on the hook to provide you with reimbursements in the case of delays of six hours or more, or flight cancellations if you had purchased the policy before the known event,” says Schaffer.

“Faye policies for example can reimburse travelers $200 per person on the policy for the travel inconvenience of a flight cancellation or six-hour plus delay, with the company sending the funds directly and immediately to your phone’s wallet so you don’t have to pay for pricey airport meals out of pocket.”

Schaffer added, "You may also be able to rely on your travel insurance provider for 24/7 support in finding you new flights, an overnight stay where you’re stranded, or alternative transportation to get you where you need to go. Our team does this around the clock - holidays and weekends included via our app."

Know what you’re getting yourself into

“It's important to read your policy to understand what issues may be covered, and now that this is a known issue, coverage can't be purchased for it,” says Walch.

The first thing you should know regarding filing a claim is that some agencies may have in-house claims departments but some don’t. Most act as intermediaries between the policyholder and the insurance company, submitting claims on behalf of the customer and those things can take time.

However, Walch says that the customer can make things go faster and smoother if you:

Know your plan: Carefully read the wording in your policy to understand coverage details and the claims process.

Have documents ready: You’ll need to show proof of purchases or money lost due to the delay. So, compile receipts and proof of expenses to accurately be reimbursed – including

Receipts and itemized bills for all expenses

Unused travel tickets and proof of payment for those tickets

Proof from airline that baggage was lost or delayed

File right away: With the outage, claims may take additional time to process because of volume, so don't wait to file a claim. Some plans may even have cut-off dates. File online: Submit a claim on the provider's online portal, when possible. This can help speed things up and allow you to check the status of your claim. If it has been more than three months without a decision, representatives can usually help contact the provider to see what's holding things up.

Do some homework

Finally, don’t assume just because a company says it can take care of travel hiccups that it will in a way that you expect. Just like any other product or service, some companies are extremely attentive in regards to customer service and some could care less.

ConsumerAffairs has a complete guide to travel insurance and while you might be impressed by what a company says about itself, you’d be smart to read reviews and, then, contact the company for explanations on how things like this recent outage would be handled.