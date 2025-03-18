Frontier takes advantage of Southwest Airlines' policy changes

Just days after Southwest Airlines disappointed some of its customers by ending its “Two bags fly free” policy, rival Frontier Airlines is trying to fill the gap.

Frontier has rolled out a "Divorce Your Old Airline" campaign, promising a return to customer-friendly perks and affordable fares. The airline is offering a limited-time deal that includes a free Economy Bundle and a free checked bag, along with fares starting as low as $39 each way.

Frontier is upfront about the purpose of the campaign. It says it is targeting travelers feeling neglected by other airlines that have increasingly implemented fees and reduced amenities. Frontier's CEO, Barry Biffle, emphasized the airline's commitment to prioritizing customer satisfaction, saying it’s embracing perks while many other airlines are pulling back.

Terms of the promotion

For all nonstop bookings made by March 24th for travel through August 18th, customers will receive the Economy Bundle for free. This bundle includes a free carry-on bag, free seat selection, and free flight changes. Additionally, for flights departing between May 28th and August 18th, travelers can receive a free checked bag by using the promo code FREEBAG.

The airline is also betting on its fares to attract new customers. "At the end of the day, travelers just want to be valued," Biffle said in a statement announcing the campaign. "We're bringing back the things people love about flying – free bags, free seat selection, and flexibility – without the extra fees. No games, just great value."

Frontier is also highlighting its "New Frontier" initiative, which includes:

UpFront Plus seating: An upgraded seating option with extra leg and elbow room in the first two rows, guaranteeing a window or aisle seat and an empty middle seat.

Free, unlimited companion travel: Coming soon for its most loyal customers.

First Class seating: Debuting in late 2025 on all flights, offering enhanced comfort at affordable prices.

FRONTIER Miles: The airline’s frequent flyer program, allowing customers to earn miles quickly and enjoy rewards, with easy family pooling.

The airline has said that if the deal becomes popular enough, it will consider making the free perks permanent.

Travelers interested in taking advantage of this offer must book their flights by 11:59 pm Eastern time on March 24, 2025, for travel through August 18, 2025. Promotional fares are valid for nonstop travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, with certain blackout dates applying.

