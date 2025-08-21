Passengers sue two airlines over ‘phantom window seats’

Passengers sue United and Delta over allegations of deceptive seat assignments.

Complaint centers on “window seats without windows” sold at a premium.

Airlines face scrutiny for transparency in seat maps and customer disclosures.

A group of airline passengers has filed lawsuits against United Airlines and Delta Air Lines, claiming the carriers misled travelers by charging extra for “window seats” that didn’t have an actual window.

The litigation, filed in federal courts this week, argues that both airlines marketed and priced certain seats as desirable options — promising a view of the sky and a less claustrophobic experience — but in reality, some of those seats were positioned against a blank fuselage wall.

Passengers say they paid premiums of $20 to $75 per seat, only to discover after boarding that there was no window at all.

Because of the design of commercial aircraft, a limited number of seats next to the fuselage wall don’t have windows. According to the complaint, the airlines failed to clearly disclose which seats were “non-window window seats” when customers selected them on online seat maps.

Plaintiffs argue that the practice amounts to false advertising and unjust enrichment, as passengers purchased the seat upgrades under the reasonable assumption that a “window seat” comes with a view.

The attorneys representing each plaintiffs in both cases described the practice as "deceptive" and "unlawful.” They contend it is not standard practice within the industry, noting that other carriers, including American Airlines, identify seats that would be expected to have a window but don’t.

The two lawsuits seek compensation totaling millions of dollars for airline passengers who purchased a windowless window seat. For now, travel experts advise passengers to check third-party seat review sites, like SeatGuru, to confirm seat details before paying extra.