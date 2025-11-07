Travel alert: Shutdown threatens holiday flights

Staffing shortages among air traffic controllers and screening agents are intensifying as the federal government remains shut down.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced a planned reduction of up to 10 % of flights in 40 major U.S. airports ahead of the holiday travel rush.

Industry groups warn that without congressional action, the upcoming Thanksgiving travel season could see higher fares, more cancellations and delays, and greater passenger frustration.

The impact of the federal government shutdown is rapidly spilling into the nation’s airports just weeks before Thanksgiving, the busiest travel time of the year.

Even though flights are still operating, they’re now under strain. Thousands of air traffic controllers and screening agents with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are working without pay, and absences have surged. The FAA reports that multiple major hubs are already experiencing heightened delays and even ground-stops linked to staffing lapses.

In a major escalation, the FAA has announced a reduction in air traffic capacity – up to 10 % at 40 high-volume airports – unless the shutdown is resolved. Airlines and airports are scrambling to adjust schedules, and experts warn of ripple effects for holiday travelers.

Why Thanksgiving travel is especially at risk

Thanksgiving week is consistently one of the most intense windows for U.S. air travel. The industry now warns that this year, travelers may face longer wait times at security, increased chances of cancellations and delays, fewer available flight options, and likely higher ticket prices.

Industry lobby group the U.S. Travel Association – joined by nearly 500 travel-sector companies – has formally appealed to Congress for a swift reopening, saying “travelers will pay a heavy and completely unnecessary price.”

Delays and cancellations are more likely than usual: With capacity cuts looming and staffing under strain, even booked flights may be at risk of disruption. Experts suggest building in extra buffer time if you must travel.

What to do

Ticket prices could rise, and flexibility matters: Some analysts predict this travel season could be “brutal,” with fewer flights and upward pressure on fares.

Check your rights and stay alert: If your flight is canceled or significantly delayed, contact your airline promptly for a refund or rebooking. Some disruptions caused by the shutdown may not qualify you for compensation from airports.

Consider alternatives: If flying isn’t essential, some travelers may shift to trains, buses, or driving to avoid potential chaos.

For millions planning to fly over Thanksgiving, this is not business as usual. The shutdown has created a precarious moment in air travel: safety measures remain intact, but speed, convenience and reliability are under threat. The full impact will depend on how quickly Congress acts, but in the meantime, travelers should plan for the worst and hope for the best.