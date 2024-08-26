California residents will be able to add their driver's licenses to Google and Apple Wallet

California is following in the footsteps of Maryland’s mobile ID program. While the pilot program is now underway, in the coming weeks, all California residents will be able to add either their driver’s license or state ID to their Google or Apple Wallet.

“We’re partnering with two iconic California companies – Apple and Google – to provide convenient, private, and secure driver’s licenses and ID cards directly on people’s phones,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom. “This is a big step in our efforts to better serve all Californians, meeting people where they’re at and with technology people use every day.”

How it works

As of August 15, 2024, 500,000 Californians had registered to participate in the pilot for the mobile driver’s license program, dubbed “mDL.” Before the program rolls out statewide, one million more residents can enroll in the pilot program.

The pilot is free – users have to download the California DMV mobile app in either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. From there, residents will either have to sign in or create an account with the DMV.

The app will then guide users through the process of scanning their driver’s license or state ID card. For residents who have both, you must choose which one you want to have enrolled in your mDL.

Where can you use it?

Consumers who start using the mDL can use it as a valid form of ID in several scenarios.

For starters, the airport! Rather than digging through your bag for your license, you can easily open your phone’s wallet and share your mDL with a TSA agent. It’s important to note that not every airport accepts digital identification. The TSA’s official website has more information on which airports accept the latest technology.

Additionally, California residents who are over the age of 21 can activate “TruAge” in the DMV app. This will allow them to use their mDL to purchase alcohol or other age-restricted products without having to take out a physical ID. The app will generate a QR code that retailers can scan for age verification.

“We continue to expand the availability and acceptance of digital licenses and identification cards, while ensuring the highest levels of security and privacy,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon.

Not a replacement for an ID

While the mDL will make things easier for consumers, it’s not yet a total replacement for a physical form of ID.

California residents should continue to carry their physical driver’s licenses or ID cards on them. Many businesses have yet to start accepting digital forms of ID, and law enforcement and state government agencies will also require a physical form of identification.