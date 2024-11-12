Americans expected to take more and longer holiday trips

Santa isn’t the only one planning a long trip this holiday season. A new survey shows more Americans are gearing up for a robust travel period, with nearly half – 49% – planning to journey between Thanksgiving and mid-January.

According to Deloitte's 2024 Holiday Travel Survey, travelers are expected to spend an average of $3,294 on their longest holiday trip, a 4% increase from 2023. This surge in spending is driven by younger and higher-income travelers, with millennials leading the way, planning to spend the most at $3,927.

That means people planning a holiday trip should probably buy an airline ticket and book hotels and rental cars soon, rather than later to avoid the competition.

The survey highlights a significant shift in travel priorities, with 28% of travelers increasing their budgets, and many saying that "travel has become more important to me" as a primary reason.

This sentiment has doubled since 2023, indicating a renewed focus on travel experiences. On average, holiday travelers plan to take 2.14 trips this season, up from 1.88 last year, with 33% planning vacations lasting a week or longer.

Higher-income Americans are particularly active this season, with 66% planning to travel, up from 59% last year. This demographic will constitute over half of the paid lodging travelers, underscoring their significant impact on the travel industry.

Despite these positive trends, affordability remains a concern for some, with 39% citing financial constraints as a barrier to travel.

Laptop lugging

The rise in "laptop lugging" is another notable trend, with 49% of employed travelers intending to work during their longest leisure trip, up from 34% last year. This trend is particularly prevalent among younger and higher-income travelers, facilitated by the flexibility of remote work.

Laptop luggers plan to take more trips and extend their longest trips by an average of three days, often choosing international destinations like Europe, Mexico, and Canada.

Personalization and upgraded experiences are key drivers of travel decisions this season, offering travel providers an opportunity to build loyalty. Nearly one in five travelers plan to fly during the holidays, with 30% opting for paid lodging.

Social media and technology play an increasing role in travel planning, with more travelers using apps and GenAI tools to enhance their holiday experiences.

As Kate Ferrara, vice chair and U.S. transportation, hospitality, and services sector leader at Deloitte, notes, "Travelers are finding ways to make their holidays happen, their way. The travel industry has a prime opportunity to tap into these trends to help drive lasting loyalty this holiday season."