Passport wait times have been cut by two weeks

Going somewhere overseas and need a passport? After nearly three years of the passport office running like molasses, the State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs has announced that passport processing times will be reduced to four to six weeks, down from the previous commitment of six to eight weeks.

The change follows months of issuing passports in less than the six- to eight-week timeframe and reflects progress in improving the efficiency, equity, and accessibility of the U.S. passport application process. The updated processing times apply to both paper and online applications.

Nothing has changed about the process, though. You still have to do the take-a-photo, fill-out-a-form, get-citizenship-evidence litany of steps, and if you need expedited service, the processing time remains two to three weeks.

These times begin when an application is received by the State Department and do not include mailing times, so you should tack on at least another week to get your application in and get your passport back.

With the speedier turnaround also comes the Online Passport Renewal system, a secure online process that began last month and is available at travel.state.gov/renewonline. In addition, the agency is holding passport “fairs” in October and November to try to assist Americans in cutting some of the red tape.

The State Department encourages Americans to check their passport expiration dates and apply early, research their destinations by visiting travel.state.gov, and enroll in the overseas emergency assistance program STEP (Smart Traveler Enrollment Program) before they head out of the country.