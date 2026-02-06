No REAL ID? Flying could now cost you an extra $45

TSA has introduced a paid backup identity check for travelers who arrive without acceptable identification.

Expect extra steps, manual identity verification, and longer checkpoint wait times that could put you at risk of missing your flight.

A REAL ID–compliant license, passport, or other accepted federal ID lets you skip the fee and move through security normally.

Heads up if you’re flying soon: As of February 1st, travelers who show up to the airport without a REAL ID or other acceptable ID can still fly…but it may cost you $45 and extra time.

Here’s what’s changing and how to avoid turning your trip into a security-line nightmare.

What’s new at airport security

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is rolling out a paid backup identity check called TSA ConfirmID.

If you arrive at the checkpoint without an acceptable ID, you’ll be referred to the TSA ConfirmID website.

From there, you’ll follow the steps to get your ID confirmed and be charged a flat $45 fee in the process.

You’ll then show your TSA ConfirmID receipt to the TSA officer and follow their instructions.

This is essentially a paid workaround for people who still don’t have a REAL ID–compliant license or another approved document.

But TSA is very clear to state that this will likely slow you down, and you could risk missing your flight.

IDs that do get you through without the fee

You do not have to pay the $45 if you bring one of these:

REAL ID–compliant driver’s license (look for the star)

U.S. passport or passport card

DHS Trusted Traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. military ID

Permanent resident card

Tribal-issued photo ID

Transportation Worker ID (TWIC)

Veteran Health ID Card

Not accepted: Temporary paper licenses or standard licenses that aren’t REAL ID–compliant.

The times when paying $45 might make sense

This fee isn’t meant to be routine. It’s more of a last-minute rescue option.

It could be worth it if:

You have an urgent, non-refundable trip.

Your ID was lost or stolen right before travel.

You didn’t realize your license wasn’t REAL ID compliant.

Think of it like an airline baggage fee: painful, but sometimes cheaper than canceling a trip.

Why this could seriously delay you

TSA says passengers using ConfirmID should expect:

Extra screening steps.

Manual identity verification.

Longer wait times at the checkpoint.

And since this process varies by airport, there’s no guarantee it’ll be quick anywhere.

Translation: This is not the line you want to be in 40 minutes before boarding.

The smart traveler play (do this instead)

If you fly even once or twice a year, skip the fee and hassle:

1. Check your license today. Look for a star in the upper corner. No star = not REAL ID.

2. Book a DMV appointment now. Wait times are getting longer as more people realize they need one.

3. Use your passport as a backup. If you already have one, this is the easiest workaround.

4. Add ID to your pre-trip checklist. Add it right next to boarding pass and charger. Seriously.

The bottom line

TSA’s new $45 ConfirmID option is a pay-to-fly fallback, not really a convenience perk.

While it can save your trip when in a pinch, count on it taking extra time, stress, and possibly a missed flight.

If you want the smooth, shoes-off, laptop-out experience we all know and tolerate…get a REAL ID or travel with a passport.