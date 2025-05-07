Safety concerns mount as Newark Airport faces an operational crisis

A 90-second radar and communication blackout at Newark Airport on April 28 raised serious safety concerns.

United Airlines has canceled 35 daily flights due to staffing shortages and equipment failures.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Senator Chuck Schumer are calling for urgent modernization of air traffic control systems.

Newark Liberty International Airport is grappling with a severe operational crisis that has led to significant flight delays, cancellations, and heightened safety concerns among passengers and aviation officials.

The crisis was precipitated by a 90-second radar and communication blackout on April 28, during which air traffic controllers lost contact with incoming aircraft. This incident, caused by a burned-out copper wire, left controllers unable to monitor or guide planes, prompting alarm among pilots and leading to a temporary suspension of operations.

The disruption has been attributed to outdated technology and staffing shortages, issues that have plagued the airport for years.

United cancels flights

In response to the crisis, United Airlines, which operates approximately 75% of flights at Newark, announced the cancellation of 35 daily round-trip flights. The airline cited the inability of the airport to handle its current flight schedule safely due to staffing shortages and equipment failures.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy acknowledged the fragility of the current system, noting that outdated equipment, including the use of floppy disks, is still in operation. He emphasized the need for technological upgrades and better staffing as critical safety measures.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has called for an investigation into the Federal Aviation Administration's handling of the situation, urging the Transportation Department’s Inspector General to prevent these issues from spreading nationally.

Passengers appear to be responding by considering alternative airports, such as JFK or LaGuardia. The FAA said it is working to address the challenges by offering hiring bonuses and planning infrastructure upgrades, but officials warn that resolving the issues may take years.

