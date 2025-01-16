Southwest sued for 'unlawful chronic flight delays'

The U.S. Transportation Department has sued Southwest Airlines for violating rules about setting realistic flight schedules. The department said Southwest was responsible for "chronic flight delays" that disrupted passengers' travel. The lawsuit, filed in California, seeks large penalties against Southwest.

The moves come less than two weeks after the department announced a $2 million fine for JetBlue over the same issue. The department also fined Frontier Airlines $650,000 for similar issues.

Southwest responded by saying it was disappointed with the lawsuit, especially since the flights in question happened more than two years ago. The airline pointed out that it has operated over 20 million flights since the rule was introduced in 2009 without any other violations.

“Any claim that these two flights represent an unrealistic schedule is simply not credible when compared with our performance over the past 15 years,” Southwest said. The company remains in touch with the government and is open to “discussions about a reasonable settlement.”

The lawsuit is part of a broader push by the Biden administration to protect consumers, and it adds to Southwest's challenges, including pressures from an activist investor and competition from larger airlines. Southwest shares dropped 1% in response.

These delays caused 180 disruptions for passengers in 2022.