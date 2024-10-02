New study finds 1 in 12 vacation rentals have hidden cameras

Earlier this year, Airbnb put a formal ban in place on indoor security cameras in rental properties in the U.S. and abroad.

However, new research from Vivint found that 1 in 12 owners are bucking that rule as a means of protecting their rentals.

Looking at the survey

Vivint surveyed 1,000 Americans about their experiences staying in vacation rentals, as well as nearly 250 vacation rental owners about their experiences with various guest situations.

Ultimately, 75% of respondents said that they’re checking for security cameras as soon as they arrive in a home-share. Over 90% said that they wouldn’t want to stay in a rental with indoor cameras. Moreover, 1 in 20 participants said that they found a hidden camera in a rental property.

"Findings from Vivint's 2024 report show that a remarkable turn in guest behavior has occurred: 75% now check for hidden cameras upon arrival at their vacation rental,” Carolina Arango, real estate agent at Global Properties and international Airbnb host, told ConsumerAffairs.

“If 92% of guests would decline to stay in a rental with interior cameras, it speaks volumes to the host: any breach of privacy, even unintentional, can lead to lost bookings and a damaged reputation.”

When it came time for rental owners to answer, 8% said that they hide security cameras in their properties. This figure is actually down from 10% in 2023, though that could be because of Airbnb’s recent rule change.

Consumers aren’t happy

This is a trend that many consumers are experiencing firsthand, and they’re taking to ConsumerAffairs’ reviews section to share their displeasure.

Tina from Atlanta, Georgia, detailed her experience with a hidden indoor security camera:

“The VRBO owner had cameras not only outside the home but inside and only verified by photos he sent to us. This host tracked and miscounted how many people were in the home and charged us extra fees. He ruined our family time together for our nephew’s wedding with an unacceptable number of calls, emails, texts. This owner was creepy and not an honest person…Renter beware of VRBO and the homeowner.”

Courtney from Missouri shared a similar experience with Airbnb:

“The host spied on us the entire time, sending text messages about where we are and what we are doing, including ‘haven’t seen you today.’ Airbnb made it very clear that they don’t care. It’s not their problem, it’s our problem. Deal with it. Absolutely no concern whatsoever that we paid $1000 to be watched by a stranger in a property not as described.”

What can be done?

Arango suggests that property owners do their part to make sure that guests feel safe in their space, and be honest and upfront about any and all security protocols.

“Simple gestures -- like being transparent about security measures, offering virtual tours of the space before arrival, or having guests inspect the property upon arrival -- can ease a guest's mind and make for a great experience,” she said. “Meeting such expectations signifies confirmation to regulation but builds trust that will bring repeat bookings and positive reviews."